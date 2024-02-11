Jaz Shelley gave Caitlin Clark a taste of her own medicine.

The climb to being the number-one ranked team in the nation for the Iowa women's basketball squad came to a halt. Caitlin Clark was firing from all cylinders and dropping all sorts of insane dimes just for the Hawkeyes to stay in striking distance. All of that did not matter as Nebraska with Jaz Shelley, Alexis Markowski, and Logan Nissley proved to be too much for them.

Despite Iowa women's basketball just losing by three points, there was still some cause for celebration for Nebraska. They hand-delivered the Hawkeyes their third loss of the season. It all started with Jaz Shelley. She blazed up for a team-high 23 points and even used Caitlin Clark's iconic ‘You Can't See Me' celebration against the Iowa legend, via Awful Announcing.

Nebraska's Jaz Shelley hits the "You Can't See Me" celebration as the Cornhuskers knock off Caitlin Clark's Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/EJjxN82LKw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 11, 2024

Shelley also dropped five assists while she was on floor general duties for 35 minutes. Alexis Markowski boosted Nebraska by recording a 15-point double-double as he grabbed 11 rebounds. Logan Nissley ensured that the bench had firepower when their starters were not on the floor. She got 15 points while also ripping seven rebounds straight out of the air.

Clark did her best for Iowa to stay afloat. This got her 31 points while she also dropped 10 dimes. It would have been a great statistical night as she was only two rebounds short of a triple-double. Nonetheless, they still have the opportunity to bounce back after this loss. The Iowa women's basketball squad will face Michigan in their schedule next. Will they dethrone the blazing Ohio State Buckeyes in the standings soon?