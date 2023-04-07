David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Wendell Moore Jr. hasn’t played much for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. The No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 draft, Moore has only played in 27 games for the Timberwolves in just a little over five minutes per game. The last time he got into a game for the Timberwolves was back on Mar. 18. That probably was to be expected considering the Timberwolves had playoff aspirations, and still do, and Moore probably wasn’t going to be featured heavily in a veteran-leaning rotation. He’s taken it all in stride though and has had a strong mentor in Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

At 6-feet-five inches and 213 pounds, Wendell Moore has a similar build to the 6-foot-4 inch, 225 pound Anthony Edwards. So it stands to reason that the two of them would sparing partners in practice. For a player like Moore who isn’t seeing much playing time, getting to test his skills against an established All-Star in Anthony Edwards during practice is the next best thing.

“Ant’s an amazing player, he’s one of the better players you’ve got in this league,” Moore told ClutchPoints. “To get a chance to learn from him everyday, compete against him everyday, it’s been nothing but made me better. I make him better as well. Iron sharpens iron, that’s true. To go against each other everyday, I get better and he gets better. It’s the best of both worlds.”

Wendell Moore Jr. blocks Nikola Jokic off the backboard in transition pic.twitter.com/nozhXeF2hH — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) January 19, 2023

The second best thing for Wendell Moore during his rookie season in the NBA is the time he’s been able to spend in the G League. The G League has come a long way from its inception as the National Basketball Development League back in 2001. Currently, 28 NBA teams have a G League affiliate with only the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers without one. What used to be seen as a punishment for young players has now become a place for them to sharpen their game and get live reps rather than simply sitting on the bench.

Moore has suited up in eight games for the Iowa Wolves, the Timberwolves affiliate, this season. He’s averaged 19.4 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 42 percent from the field, 29.8 percent from the three-point line and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line. It’s been a good experience for Moore so far especially considering the fact that the organizations are interconnected.

“These guys are taking me in every time I come down here like I’m one of them. It makes everything a lot easier for me. We got a great team, a great group of guys, we all get along. The transition is smooth, everything we do here is what we do in Minnesota. I just got to come out here and hoop,” Moore said. “Everybody at this level is good. Every game you’re playing against a potential NBA player, somebody that should be in the NBA. Every time I come down here it’s a chance to get better.”

While Moore’s outside shooting percentages in the G League may not be ideal for a wing, it shouldn’t be too much of a concern. Shooting is something that can be worked on and improved. Moore raised his three-point shooting efficiency each season he was at Duke and by his junior year he was knocking them down at a 41.3 percent clip.

What really should stand out from Moore’s stint in the G League are his assist numbers. During Moore’s last season at Duke, he averaged 4.4 assists per game. With the Iowa Wolves, Moore has had the ball in his hands a lot. He’s had the trust of the team to run the offense and make plays. Coming into the NBA, he projected to be a wing player but his playmaking game makes him a much more valuable asset to the Timberwolves.

In the G League, he’s shown the ability to handle the ball and make the right reads whether that’s creating his own shot or making the pass to an open teammate. That’s instinct, that’s not something that can be taught or worked on. Moore knows that his playmaking ability will be crucial to ultimately being able to crack the Timberwolves rotation.

“I think that part of my game has developed tremendously, especially at this level. I’m kind of leaning towards being more a point guard and combo guard and defending multiple positions as well,” Moore said. “The transition has been kind of seamless. It’s been the easiest cause it’s kind of everything I’ve done my whole life. I can play with the ball in my hand, I can come off ball screens and make everybody else better. It’s been great so far.”

With likely another summer league go-round along with the usual offseason workouts, by the time training camp rolls around the Timberwolves should have a better idea about Moore’s development as a player and his potential place in the rotation. It certainly would help them to have another wing capable of handling the ball and making plays.

It’s possible that Moore spends another NBA season getting valuable reps in the G League. The Timberwolves will have some decisions to make regarding some of their own potential free agents. Those decisions could be made a little bit easier should Moore be ready to figure prominently into their rotation. Regardless of what ends up happening, Moore is confident in what he can bring to the court. What he’s been able to accomplish in the G League is what he knows he can accomplish in the NBA.

“Just really the same things I do here. I’d be a secondary ball-handler helping out, defend, the one through three, hit open shots and run the floor,” Moore said. “The transition from here to Minnesota for me is seamless. I do the same exact things.”

With the Iowa Wolves season now over, Moore will spend the remainder of the year with the Timberwolves. Currently the Timberwolves are 40-40 and in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. With two games remaining, they should end up qualifying for the play-in tournament and they’ll have a shot to grab one of the final playoff spots.

Although he probably won’t be playing much, Moore will still get to soak everything up while on the bench and being around teammates like Anthony Edwards. While not yet on the court, having a bird’s eye view of the action certainly helps. Being able to study Anthony Edwards and the NBA game has helped Moore identify the one major adjustment he’s had to make from the college level.

“I’d just say the fact that everybody at this level is good. No matter where you’re at, whether I’m playing with the Timberwolves or in the G League, every guy I play against is good. I’d say that’s definitely the biggest adjustment, you really have to know who you’re guarding and know what they like to do.”