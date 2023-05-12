My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

WWE has had many celebrities enter the world of sports entertainment over the years. Some celebrities come in to play a character, while others come to wrestle. WWE has seen some impressive performances from celebrities over the years, but none have been more impressive than Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny is one of the biggest stars in music today. He has over 70 million monthly Spotify listeners and is one of the most well-known stars on the planet. A star like him has no business entering a wrestling ring, yet he has multiple times and keeps improving. Bad Bunny has only fought in three matches in his WWE career but has left fans wanting more each time. Especially after his San Juan Street Fight victory against Damian Priest, fans want to see Bad Bunny in a ring again very soon.

Since the start of the company, WWE has had celebrities such as Mr. T, Stephen Amell, Shaquille O’Neal, Rob Gronkowski, Snoop Dogg, Drew Carey, and even Snooki step foot in a wrestling ring. Some of these performances were really good, while others were less than memorable. Over the last two years, WWE has had two of the best celebrities enter a wrestling ring: Logan Paul and Bad Bunny.

It’s incredible how well two outsiders can hold their own in a WWE ring when they care about what they’re doing. Many celebrities that have competed in WWE most likely did it for a quick check, not because they love wrestling. Although neither Logan Paul nor Bad Bunny has experience wrestling, they found a passion for it. They love wrestling, so they put in the time and effort to make their matches memorable. I mean, Logan Paul ended up signing a multiyear deal with WWE because of how good he is. If Bad Bunny wasn’t one of the biggest artists in the world, I don’t think he’d be far behind Paul.

Where does he rank amongst all the celebrity wrestlers who have fought in WWE? I believe the only person that can be put ahead of him is Logan Paul. But since Paul is now considered a WWE superstar, I think putting him ahead of Bad Bunny is unfair. He’s only competed in three matches, but Bad Bunny has proven how great he is in the ring. After his performance at Backlash and seeing the crowd’s reaction, WWE would be stupid not to at least try to sign Bad Bunny to a contract. Again, he’s an international star with plenty of other responsibilities, but if WWE can lock him down for a handful of matches a year, they’d strike gold.

Unsurprisingly, the fans love Bad Bunny, and he’s great for business. The show in Puerto Rico was insane, and Bad Bunny deserves much credit for that. The show was centered around him, and it turned out to be one of the best PLEs in a while. The future is bright for the 29-year-old in more ways than one. Hopefully, we’ll see him again in a WWE ring very soon.

