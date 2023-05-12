Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Legendary WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley found himself in a bit of controversy when his Twitter likes were exposed. Dudley had a response to the allegations, but WWE fans aren’t necesarily buying it.

Dudley was caught liking numerous tweets of adult content featuring female WWE superstars. When the WWE Universe found out, they went public questioning if Dudley knew everyone could see his likes. Once the former Dudley Boyz star caught wind, he did his best to come up with an excuse.

“Everyone relax. It was a joke with friends and the like button was pushed by accident. I laughed out loud about it,” Dudley said. “Not putting much into it. So again relax people. It was a joke.”

D-Von Dudley didn’t like just one NSFW tweet. A scroll of his public likes showed hoards of adult content, featuring WWE performers such as Natalya and Nikkita Lyons. If Dudley’s likes were a ‘joke,’ he was surely laughing as he liked numerous tweets.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In fact, Dudley still has most of those likes public. As fans continue to call him out for thirsting, Dudley seems to not be concerned.

Fans will certainly continue to monitor Dudley’s feed, as he is one of the most beloved tag team performers of all time. Alongside Bubba Ray, the Dudley Boyz were eight-time World Tag Team champions. They were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

Dudley was always known for, “getting the tables.” With his recent Twitter activity, looks like WWE fans have turned the tables on Dudley.