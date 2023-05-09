A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Whether he’s been watching WWE programming for all of your life, or you’re one of the thousands of fans who saw their first “Premium Live Event” on the first Saturday of the month of May, it’s hard to argue that any performer looked like a bigger star at Backlash than Bad Bunny, the Grammy winner/Kardashian dater/Coachella headliner who just so happened to produce a highlight reel’s worth of memorable moments in his San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest of The Judgement Day.

Bunny had it all; he had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hands, produced a shopping cart filled with weapons – which may or may not have been a tribute to New Jack – and even brought some of his famous friends along for the ride, with Savio Vega, Carlito, and the rest of the lWo at his disposal to dominate Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. The Grammy winner sold big moves like an avalanche powerbomb onto a crash pad, delivered big moves of his own, and in the end, delivered a Bunny Destroyer that would make Petey Williams proud to secure the 1-2-3 over “The Punishment of The Judgement Day.”

Sitting down to discuss the match and Backlash as a whole with his Busted Open Radio co-workers, Mark Henry boldly declared that Bunny was not only the stand-out performer from the show but the “greatest celebrity wrestler of all time.”

“Bad Bunny is the greatest, the absolute, no peers whatsoever, greatest celebrity wrestler of all time,” Henry said via Wrestlinc Inc. “There is nobody close. Lawrence Taylor is right there, Pat McAfee did a h*ll of a job. But Bad Bunny is on another level.”

Henry went on to explain what about Bunny’s wrestling special, from his selling to his character work.

“He was playing like a veteran wrestler, the way that he sold, the way that he recovered,” Henry said. “[He was] smart enough to roll out of the ring. He registered. The dude emotionally got that crowd in a frenzy … You said it could’ve been the main event. You mean to tell me that a celebrity could main event over Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes? Yeah.

“And how can you argue that he is not the greatest? That was some incredible wrestling … I said that match with him and Priest was going to be good, because it had to. I had no idea that Bunny had this in him. I’m going to step off the box, but nobody is close. Better than Andy Kaufman.”

Is Bunny really better than Andy Kaufman or the current talk of the WWE Universe, Logan Paul? Well, considering he’s one of the biggest celebrities in the world today and a worker on par with any of the performers mentioned above, it’s really hard to argue with Henry’s point, as it’s sort of undisputable.

Santos Esbocar believes Bad Bunny is a natural in WWE.

While it would be impossible for Bunny to lose the “celebrity” moniker that serves as a pre-fix any time people discuss his wrestling career, to members of the WWE roster, specifically his friend and lWo faction-member Santos Escobar, the boys in the back don’t necessarily see him that way. No, in the opinion of “The Emperor of Lucha Libre,” he views Bunito just like he would any other wrestler, as he’s a WWE Superstar just like any of his peers.

“Everyone says Bad Bunny is this recording artist and multi-Grammy winner. He’s none of that to me. He’s a WWE Superstar,” Escobar told Phil Strum on Under The Ring via Fightful. “He has shown respect, commitment, love, and admiration for what we do. The only way I can repay that is with respect. He earned his way into the WWE ring. He has the most difficult task of his WWE career when he faces Damian Priest. I’ve faced Damian Priest. It won’t be easy. I’m sure Bad Bunny is going to have everything he needs to defeat Damian Priest. If Judgment Day decides to show up, LWO is going to be there.”

Though some, like Seth Rollins, may quibble with calling Bunny a true WWE Superstar without any asterisks, as fans know firsthand how he felt about Logan Paul, it’s hard to argue with Escobar’s point; even if Bunny isn’t on the road 300 days a year working house shows and TV alike, he still puts in the work to turn in compelling matches and based on the reaction he received from fans in Puerto Rico, he accomplished that feat in spades.