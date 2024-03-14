The Viscount Lord Anthony Bridgerton — that is to say, the actor who plays him, Jonathan Bailey, might just be joining Heartstopper season 3, Screen Rant reported.
A new Instagram account called Jack Maddox posted photos of Bailey, and has a bio that reads “Scholar. Keyboardist. Racer. ‘Meditations of the Greek Complex' is out now in all good bookshops.” The account has now been made private.
However, it had three posts with photos of Bailey in costume with a “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” poster and an Maddox's ebook 10 Things I Hate About Plato.
Could Jonathan Bailey be Jack/Henry Maddox?
Heartstopper has seasons one and two available to stream on Netflix. The LGBTQ+ love story is based on Alice Oseman's graphic novel series of the same name. It follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), students at Truham Grammar School, and their friends' lives. When its first season became a hit in 2022, Netflix renewed it for two more. The second season debuted over a year later.
While the now-private Instagram account may have been created to promote the casting, Maddox isn't actually from the graphic novel. With a first name change, he most likely is Henry Maddox, who was in Lauren James' 2021 mini-comic The Ethics of Infatuation Dynamics, which Oseman illustrated.
In the mini-comic, Charlie has a celebrity crush on Henry Maddox, a classics lecturer and TV presenter. In this world, Henry has his own Instagram account exactly the same as Jack's. Henry also posts shirtless selfies and has a deep knowledge of Greek philosophy which enchants Charlie, but makes Nick feel inferior.
While there hasn't been an official confirmation regarding Bailey's casting, he most likely would not be a long-running character on the series. He may just pop up in an episode or two. I, for one, am looking forward if he does indeed play Jack/Henry Maddox, since he's perfect for the character as described. Also, I happen to like watching the kind of drama he'll stir up with the lovebirds.
Bailey won this year's Critics Choice Awards for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television for Fellow Travelers, opposite Matt Bomer. He'll next be seen reprising his role as Lord Bridgerton in the upcoming third season of Netflix's Bridgerton.