Sydney Sweeney did not expect a script to shake her the way Christy Martin’s story did. Director David Michôd sent it to her in March 2024, and she read it on a flight to Barcelona. “I was very surprised I didn’t know who she was,” Sweeney said. That shock quickly turned into a pull she could not ignore, SI reports.

After accepting the role, she immersed herself in Salters Martin’s life. She tore through the autobiography, studied old interviews, and mimicked every habit until even the real Salters Martin would pause. The more she learned, the more she wondered how someone endured so much pain yet still greeted the world with joy. When they finally met, Sweeney said she found a woman filled with warmth, which changed her approach. “If you always lead with kindness, then you’re on the right path,” she said. From then on, she felt a responsibility rather than a routine job. “I definitely felt the weight of the importance of Christy’s story.”

Sydney Sweeney on the December cover of Sports illustrated along with Christy Martin. pic.twitter.com/RrvSs2vOYx — ThePopAffairs (@ThePopAffairs) December 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

A Project That Shifted Sweeney’s Perspective

Sweeney rose quickly through hits like Euphoria and The White Lotus, then expanded her influence with her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. Public attention followed her everywhere, including backlash around an American Eagle campaign that sparked debates she avoided during the Christy press tour. She focused on elevating Salters Martin instead, explaining that she wanted to use her platform to highlight a story overlooked for far too long.

Article Continues Below

Salters Martin’s Trust in a New Storyteller

Salters Martin spent years hearing promises about turning her life into a film. Nothing materialized until Black Bear Pictures reached out in early 2024. Six weeks later, the call came again. Sydney Sweeney was attached. Everything moved quickly after that.

For Salters Martin, the excitement came with hesitation. She had recently reclaimed her story through a Netflix documentary and her autobiography, only to hand the narrative to a new team. “It’s hard to trust people,” she said. “You have to really listen.”

Sweeney understood that burden, which is why the role carried more meaning than she anticipated.