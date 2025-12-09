While there were rumors circulating about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet breaking up, the two were seen at the premiere of A24's Marty Supreme together, effectively putting those murmurs to rest.

Jenner and Chalamet wore matching orange outfits to the premiere, which is fitting, because the Oscar-nominated actor's character gets his own orange ping-pong ball in Marty Supreme.

Chalamet was donning an orange suit, complete with an orange button-down shirt. Jenner, meanwhile, was wearing a sleek orange dress.

According to TMZ's report, there were rumors that there was “trouble in paradise” in regards to Jenner and Chalamet's relationship. However, their latest public outing will likely quiet the detractors.

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet still dating?

By all accounts, it appears Jenner and Chalamet are still dating. The two started their relationship in April 2023, and they have been going steady since.

Throughout 2025, they have made several public appearances together. Chalamet and Jenner attended some of the New York Knicks' playoff games earlier in the year.

They attended the premiere of Marty Supreme together at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, Dec. 8. The film will be released in a few weeks on Dec. 25.

Marty Supreme held its world premiere at the New York Film Festival (NYFF) on Oct. 6, 2025. It was part of the festival's Main Slate and billed as a “secret screening.”

Chalamet stars in the movie as Marty Mauser, a talented ping-pong player who is loosely based on Marty Reisman. He stars in the drama alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'Zion, and Kevin O'Leary (aka Mr. Wonderful on Shark Tank).

There is a chance Chalamet earns another Oscar nomination for his performance. He is coming off an Oscar-nominated performance in A Complete Unknown. Chalamet played Bob Dylan in James Mangold's biopic. This was his second-ever Oscar nomination. Years earlier, he received a Best Actor nomination for his role in Call Me by Your Name.