One of the most iconic PLEs of all time is ECW: One Night Stand at the Hammerstein Ballroom, and iconic actor and WWE fan Timothée Chalamet wants to see the company return there.

While ECW is now defunct, WWE has revived it in the past, and if they ever do it again, Chalamet wants them to return to the Hammerstein Ballroom for a show. He has made this request, as he detailed on Cody Rhodes' podcast (via Fightful), but it may be “impossible.”

“I want to go see a show at Hammerstein,” said Chalamet. “I talked to Triple H. He said it's basically impossible to make money there. He said there's one elevator you have to load everything in and out of.”

Rhodes was appreciative of Chalamet's wrestling knowledge, but he also agreed with Triple H. “He's right, and I appreciate that he gave you logistics because at least he was thinking about it,” Rhodes said. “The other thing is, it's the worst back of house ever. God bless [the] Manhattan Center and Hammerstein. It's open windows, freezing, there's no room for anything.”

It makes sense why Chalamet would like to see WWE return to the venue. Earlier in the interview, he named One Night Stand as his favorite PLE.

Will Timothée Chalamet's request for WWE ever happen?

It doesn't sound like WWE's return to the Hammerstein Ballroom is in the cards, at least during the winter season. Several years have passed since WWE last held a show there.

Luckily, if Chalamet is that eager to go to the Hammerstein Ballroom for a wrestling show, AEW will be holding Dynamite and Collision there on Saturday, Dec. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 21.

Granted, it sounds like Chalamet is a WWE fan, as he has a wealth of knowledge about the company. So, he may just hold out until WWE ever returns to the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Chalamet is currently promoting his latest movie, Marty Supreme, which was directed by Josh Safdie. He's coming off an Oscar-nominated performance in A Complete Unknown in 2024, playing Bob Dylan in the biopic.