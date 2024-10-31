A win is all that the Milwaukee Bucks need on Halloween night against the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing to the Boston Celtics on Monday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are now 1-3 on the season and find themselves on a three-game losing skid. This organization desperately needs to get back on track, yet there is some concern surrounding Giannis since he finds himself on the injury report.

Over the first two weeks of the regular season, Antetokounmpo has found himself on the team's injury report due to right patella tendinitis. Ahead of Thursday's clash with Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, Giannis' status is once again a question mark. This injury concern has sparked the question: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Grizzlies?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Grizzlies



There shouldn't be all that much concern surrounding Giannis and his availability for Thursday night's game against Memphis. This is not a new injury for Antetokounmpo, and he has played in all four games the Bucks have played this season despite previously being on the injury report. More importantly, he is listed as probable with his right patella tendinitis, so it is safe to assume that Giannis will once again be in the Bucks' lineup.

If there is one thing the Bucks need at this juncture, it is a win. That is why Thursday night's game is super important.

Milwaukee has not looked like the championship hopefuls they are supposed to be, and this team has received little help outside of Antetokounmpo and Lillard. Not to mention, this team ranks 19th in offensive rating and 24th in defensive rating at the moment.

Even with Khris Middleton sidelined due to his ankle injuries, the Bucks need to find ways to persevere and win games. If the Bucks continue down the road they are on, it will lead to some dark place for everyone, including Antetokounmpo. After all, there are already trade rumors surrounding Giannis and what his future in Milwaukee looks like, which is why all this organization needs to do is fix their mistakes and get back to winning games at the top of the Eastern Conference.

In the strange event that Antetokounmpo is unable to suit up and play against the Grizzlies on Halloween, then Bobby Portis and Taurean Prince will be tasked with assuming big roles alongside Lillard. However, it is unlikely that Antetokounmpo misses this game.

So, when it comes to the question of if Antetokounmpo is going to be playing in Friday night's game, Milwaukee will provide further details on his official status during pregame warmups.