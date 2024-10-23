2024-25 is a bit of a “prove-it” season for the Milwaukee Bucks. The first season of the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard pairing was derailed by injuries near the end of the season, and the Bucks bowed out of the playoffs in the first round against the Indiana Pacers.

Now, Lillard and Antetokounmpo are looking to make a proper run at the Eastern Conference in their first full season with Doc Rivers as the head coach. The Bucks will get that campaign underway on Wednesday night when they take on one of their biggest rivals in the East, the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks have already suffered one vital injury blow before the season even starts, as Khris Middleton is going to miss time with an ankle injury to start the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo has also been battling some knee tendinitis leading up to the season opener, but it looks like he's going to be good to go. Antetokounmpo is officially listed as probable for Wednesday's game on the official injury report.

The Bucks must have both Antetokounmpo and Lillard available for most, if not all of the season if they want to reach their lofty goals. The Bucks haven't been back to the NBA Finals since winning the championship back in 2021, and they're desperately trying to get back there while they have Antetokounmpo in his prime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard leading Bucks amid little buzz

Much of the chatter in the Eastern Conference leading up to this NBA season has been about the Boston Celtics and their chances to repeat. Outside of that, all of the discussion has surrounded the splashy offseason additions by the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks.

The Milwaukee Bucks, one of the offseason champions of 2023, haven't been in the news cycle very much. Despite that, the Bucks still have the talent and pedigree to morph into legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference as the season goes along.

Much of that comes down to the fact that the Bucks have arguably the best player in the East in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is surely hungry to prove some people wrong after injuries have derailed each of his last two playoff runs. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks should also have better chemistry with Damian Lillard in the former Trail Blazers star's second season in Milwaukee.

The Bucks have some work to do around their two stars, and the health of Khris Middleton will play a vital role in the success and the ceiling of this team. Regardless, any team with a healthy duo as talented as Antetokounmpo and Lillard has a puncher's chance against any team.