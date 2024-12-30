This is much speculation about Doc Rivers' dating life. After playing in the NBA for around 13 seasons with several teams, he has successfully transformed into a winning NBA coach. In fact, Rivers is the current head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. He also was the head coach of the Boston Celtics that led the team to an NBA title back in 2008.

Since then, he has coached other playoff-contending squads such as the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers. When he was between head-coaching jobs, he also worked as an NBA analyst. But while Rivers has found plenty of success in the NBA, it seems that Rivers has yet to figure out life in the romantic aspect. Here is what is publicly known about Doc Rivers' dating life.

Doc Rivers' ex-wife Kristen Campion

Kristen Campion was born in 1961 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She reportedly attended Marquette University. Given that Campion prefers to keep her life private, little to no information is known about her personal life.

Kristen Campion's relationship with Doc Rivers

According to sources, Campion and Rivers first met while they were both attending Marquette University. In fact, it was a joke that allowed the NBA coach to get the attention of Campion.

In a report by TUKO, Rivers first said “You know, you’d be kind of pretty if you washed your hair once in a while. Now, I don't want to give you the wrong idea. I don't want to date you. But I have a friend I might want to fix you up with.”

Although Rivers initially set up Campion with his friend Marc Marcotta, Marcotta went overseas and paved the way for Rivers and Campion to blossom into a romantic relationship.

Unfortunately, Rivers and Campion's relationship wasn't openly accepted on campus due to public rejection against interracial relationships at the time. In fact, Campion was forced to endure car damages, racial slurs, and prank calls.

In an interview with Orlando Sentinel, Rivers recalled, “It was a long time ago, and interracial dating was not all that acceptable. It was the hot talk on campus.”

But despite the public's outrageous actions, it was then Marquette University head coach Hank Raymond that encouraged Rivers to pursue his relationship with Campion.

In the same report by Orlando Sentinel, Raymond asked Rivers “Do you love her, Glenn?” Rivers responded by saying “I think so, Coach. I’ve never been in love before.” In response, the ex-Marquette coach said, “Then the hell with everybody.”

Thanks to that conversation, Rivers remained strong and continued to keep the relationship with Campion alive.

In the same conversation with Orlando Sentinel, Rivers added “What Hank said – that made me feel like a 7-footer.”

It's worth noting that around this time, Rivers was heavily distracted by the public's disapproval of their relationship. During his final year at Marquette, Rivers averaged a college career low of 13.2 points on 43.7% shooting from the field overall.

His discomfort in the harsh environment prompted him to declare for the 1983 NBA Draft, where the Atlanta Hawks selected Rivers in the second round with the 31st-overall pick.

Children together

The couple eventually tied the knot in 1986. After that, the couple raised four beautiful children together. Their names are Jeremaiah, Callie, Austin, and Spencer.

According to sources, Jeremaiah serves as one of the founders of sports tech platform Player Edition and an advisor at Clash App. Like his father, Jeremaiah also played NCAA basketball, having stints with Georgetown University and Indiana University.

Also, Callie played volleyball at the University of Florida while earning her degree in Telecommunications. She went on to play professionally in Puerto Rico. Currently, Callie is married to Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry, the brother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Furthermore, Austin is a former NBA player and even played for Doc on the Clippers and is now an NBA analyst for ESPN, while Spencer serves as an assistant coach for Doc with the Bucks.

In addition to their four children, Rivers and Campion also served as the legal guardians of Adam Jones. Jones was raised in the Rivers household, whom the Flagler College alum cherishes.

In a conversation with the NCAA, Jones claimed “I get the same punishments they do. I get the same privileges they do. Being with the Rivers is just different. We don’t have to go out and do things. We can sit at the kitchen table, and it just feels like I belong. It’s like it’s my family from day one.”

According to sources, Jones now works as a Basketball Director at the Scholar Athlete Leadership Academy in New Jersey.

After playing in the NBA for 13 years, the Rivers household resided in San Antonio. Unfortunately, a suspicious fire struck the home. The family lost their family pictures, documents, and even their pet dog named Ginger. It's worth noting that Ginger was a gift given by Campion to the NBA champion coach.

Unfortunately, after more than three decades of being married, Rivers and Campion decided to file for divorce. There's little to no details as to why the couple decided to separate after going through the highs and lows of their lengthy relationship.

Doc Rivers dating an unidentified woman

In 2020, while the divorce was being finalized, Rivers was publicly spotted in the San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles with a younger woman, according to a report by The Sun. But since being seen together in 2020, the woman has yet to identify herself.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Doc Rivers' dating life.