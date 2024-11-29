The Miami Heat host the Toronto Raptors in their final NBA Cup group play game Friday night, where the concern is on the playing status of star Jimmy Butler. After the Heat's brutal loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Cup play, they came back on the road Wednesday and beat the Charlotte Hornets, but it came with an injury to the 35-year-old. Here's everything we know about Jimmy Butler's injury and playing status vs. the Raptors in NBA Cup group play action.

Butler is currently labeled as “probable” according to the 10:30 a.m. (EST) injury report by the NBA as he is listed with “back tightness.” With another crucial game on deck for Miami to build up their winning ways, there is no doubt that he has a positive impact on the floor when he's out there with everybody else.

Heat's Jimmy Butler playing status vs. Raptors in NBA Cup group play

Judging by the “probable” listing for Butler, it is safe to assume that fans will see him on the floor come Friday night, but it's important that a downgrade in status is still possible. The same happened to Heat star Terry Rozier before the win against the Dallas Mavericks, where he was “probable” going into the game with a foot injury but was downgraded to “out” the next day.

Looking at the victory over the Charlotte Hornets, Butler had an uncharacteristic performance where he only played 25 minutes as he scored six points, which only included two shots made from deep, with four rebounds and three assists. He left the game in the third quarter and would not play any minute of the fourth period due to the back issue, as Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra described it as a “tight back.”

Butler has impressed in recent games, leading Miami to impressive wins like the other week over the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers. He showed his aggressiveness in those games but was limited Wednesday against Charlotte due to the back issue.

Heat's Jimmy Butler had rare outing, plus more injuries to the team

It was a rare game for Butler as, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, it “marked the first time since Jan. 2, 2013, that Butler has finished a game without attempting a two-point shot or free throw.” The Heat star suffered an ankle injury earlier in the season where he missed four games, but as said before, Butler should not be on the verge of missing time due to the break.

Wednesday's outing facing the Hornets was also the backend of a back-to-back that included traveling for the contest, which could have added to the back injury. At any rate, Butler is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.

In terms of other injuries on the report, Haywood Highsmith is available with “right finger dislocation,” Nikola Jovic is available with a nasal fracture, Duncan Robinson is “probable” with left glute tightness, and Terry Rozier is probable with a right foot injury. The other key player in doubt is the Heat's veteran presence and mentor, Kevin Love, who is “questionable” with back spasms, missing the game against the Hornets.

Spoelstra would be asked Wednesday if the back issue is severe enough to see an extended absence for the 36-year-old, to which he responded by saying that he has dealt with it before.

“We’ll find out,” Spoelstra said via The Miami Herald. “He’s not comfortable enough to play today or finish the game yesterday. But he’s dealt with it before and we’ll see how he feels when we get back.”

Heat's Tyler Herro once again shines in Jimmy Butler's absence

The team would end up beating the Hornets, 98-94, which got interesting in the fourth in Butler's absence as Miami lost a 20-point lead and were even trailing by two with 42.3 seconds left. However, it was Heat star Tyler Herro who came up clutch with a stone-cold three-pointer on one end and a great defensive play on the other to ice the game.

“From the mental toughness standpoint, we’re getting pretty comfortable in these kinds of games,” Spoelstra said. “I guess it’s seven out of 11 [games] that have come down to the last shot, not just the last possession but the last shot. So it was good to see us have to execute under duress down the stretch on both sides of the floor.”

“He’s a shot-maker, he’s not afraid of the moment,” Spoelstra continued of Herro.

Herro would finish with 27 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists as it was another game, specifically the seventh, that was decided by five points or fewer. While it is a positive sign to see the team resilient in close games, they are still working on building big leads.

“When we got up 20, then it became about managing that lead and trying to build on that,” Spoelstra said. “We weren’t able to do that.”

Heat trying to end NBA Cup group play on a high note

Robinson had a huge impact on the game, starting once again due to Rozier being relegated to the bench, and finished with 22 points on seven for 12 shooting, including an efficient six for nine from beyond the arc. 13 of his points came in the first frame to bring a spark.

“I was trying to inspire a little bit,” Robinson said. “Was talking a little bit, which helps kind of get everybody going sometimes, get myself going. So it was good.”

The Heat rookie in Kel'el Ware served as the primary backup to Bam Adebayo due to Love's absence as he recorded four points, four rebounds, and one block as he continued to develop.

“Any of these experiences where the minutes really matter and you’re accountable to those minutes, those are big time experiences for him,” Spoelstra said. “And there were some good things tonight, the rebounding for sure. There were other things that he’ll continue to get better at.”

Miami is now back to .500 as they are 8-8, which puts them sixth in the Eastern Conference and also 1-2 in NBA Cup group play as they need a lot to go their way Friday against the Raptors and in other games to move to the knockout rounds.