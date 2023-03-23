A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jalen Brunson just 12 minutes on Wednesday in a 127-120 loss against the Miami Heat. It appears that the New York Knicks star injured his hand during the game, and with his team scheduled to play again on Thursday against the Orlando Magic in a second night of a back-to-back set, fans want to know: Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Magic?

Jalen Brunson injury status vs. Magic

The Knicks have Brunson listed as questionable to play on Thursday night. The official diagnosis is a sprained right hand, which is a new injury for the 26-year-old. The good news is that Brunson is left-handed, and the sprain is in his non-shooting hand. Nevertheless, there is still a big chance Brunson is forced to sit out Thursday’s matchup against Orlando.

In other injury news, Mitchell Robinson has also been tagged as questionable to play due to a right knee contusion. The Magic, on the other hand, will be without Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac, who are both dealing with respective injuries.

If Brunson is unable to go for the Knicks, Immanuel Quickley is likely to be inserted in the starting lineup again. The 6-foot-3 point guard has been quite effective as a starter, and the same should be the case again for him on Thursday if Brunson is sidelined.

Now, with the question of is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Magic, the answer is probably not.