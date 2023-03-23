My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The New York Knicks may have cooled off a bit after a torrid stretch after the All-Star break, but they still appear to be well on their way to making a nice playoff run this season. The Knicks sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 42-32 record, and a big reason that they have looked like a completely different team since the break is because of Immanuel Quickley.

Quickley has remained an important spark plug off the bench for New York who can run their offense and score in bunches. With Jalen Brunson having to miss some time due to a foot injury, Quickley took his place in the starting lineup and put together some strong outings. While Quickley was happy to return to the bench when Brunson returned to the court, it sounds like he has his sights set on being a starter in the future.

“I don’t want that to be what this is. I don’t want everybody to think I just want to be a microwave guy. I don’t want to give that impression for my career. Because eventually, I want to be a starter down the line. You don’t work your whole life to … you know? But I’ll do whatever the team needs me to do. It’s about winning, at the end of the day.” – Immanuel Quickley, Yahoo! Sports

Everyone wants to be a starter in the NBA, and Quickley feels he’s played well enough to earn such a role moving forward. With Brunson in town, though, that simply may not be possible for Quickley in New York. Either way, he is likely going to be more focused on helping the Knicks go on a deep playoff run first, but this is a storyline that could be worth watching over the upcoming offseason.