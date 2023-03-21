Despite a historic offensive outpour by All-Star big Julius Randle, the New York Knicks could not hold off the recently slumping Minnesota Timberwolves Monday evening. Even with the power forward’s excellent 57-point performance, the visiting wolves came away with a 140-134 win through four quarters of action.

Following the contest, Randle’s partner in crime Jalen Brunson answered reporter’s questions during a post-game media session. When discussing the game’s ultimate outcome, the point guard noted that he takes a rather sizeable share of the blame for the Knicks’ loss.

“They didn’t miss, but we didn’t make them miss,” Brunson said. “Offense wasn’t our problem today. Defensively I was terrible. I got to be better and, yea, it starts with me. I just got to be better on defense.”

Brunson, who has had a tremendous first season as a member of the Knicks, had himself yet another sound on-court outing since returning to action from a nagging foot ailment.

In 36 minutes played, the All-Star snub posted 23 points, 10 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals on 50.0% shooting from the floor. Along with him and Julius Randle, New York saw five players in total register double-digit scoring performances.

Unfortunately, as Brunson alluded to, the club’s defensive struggles proved to be too much for them to overcome despite such strong offensive showings.

As a collective, the Timberwolves shot 61.4% from the floor, a whopping 58.3% from distance, and saw seven players drop double-digit points, five of whom saw 14-plus.

The Knicks will look to get back on the right track and attain win number 43 this coming Wednesday, as they’re on the road for a one-game southern trip to take on the currently surging Miami Heat.