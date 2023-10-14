The recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have been causing some significant shake-ups for many of Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, with Wonder Man allegedly suffering the worst fate of all.

MCU: Reign of Marvel Studios author Author Joanna Robinson shared what she heard about the recent changes, such as Daredevil: Born Again being overhauled, during an appearance on The Watch podcast, via ComicBookMovie. The worst news, though, was for Wonder Man as Robinson claimed she was told Marvel Studios was “trashing” the entire series despite production already starting before the strikes.

Wonder Man was announced as being in development in June for Disney+, centering on actor Simon Williams who gains superpowers and becomes the titular hero. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was cast shortly after to portray the hero while Demetrius Grosse was set to play Williams' brother and villain, Grim Reaper. Sir Ben Kingsley was also set to return to the MCU as Trevor Slattery, last seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, while veteran Ed Harris was set to play Williams' agent.

The series possibly being scrapped would reflect how massive the reported overhaul of Marvel Studios' TV division is in the wake of the WGA's new agreement.

Previously, Marvel's approach to the Disney+ series was to produce them similarly to how the studio had been producing its films. It typically entailed budgets well over $100 million, shooting the entire series, and finally fixing any potential problems in post-production. Going forward, though, the studio will begin bringing on showrunners to oversee the series and produce them in a more traditional TV manner.