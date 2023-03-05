The Golden State Warriors visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon. Stephen Curry is on the injury report alongside Andre Iguodala, with both players listed as probable. Curry has a lower leg injury that has kept him off the floor for a month, while Iguodala is dealing with a hip issue. The question is this: Is Stephen Curry playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

Stephen Curry injury status vs. Lakers

Stephen Curry is probable on the injury report, and the assumption is that he will be suiting up against the Lakers. It was reported on Friday night that Curry intended to make his long-awaited return Sunday. Curry has been on the injury report since he suffered a leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 4. Iguodala is also expected to play for the Warriors.

Sunday’s game is a marquee matchup, though it won’t feature the usual star power of a meeting between the Warriors and the Lakers. LeBron James is out with a foot injury that could keep him sidelined for at least three more weeks. Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell will miss his fifth straight game because of a sprained ankle.

Both the Warriors and Lakers are fighting to secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Golden State has actually been able to climb up the standings in Curry’s absence.

The Warriors went 7-4 without Curry over the last month. Golden State visits Los Angeles on a five-game winning streak. The stretch has propelled the Warriors to the No. 5 seed in the West. The Lakers are the No. 11 seed and one game out of the play-in tournament. The Warriors are only one game ahead of the No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota is the first team in the play-in tournament.

Curry has been limited to 38 games because of his leg injury and a left shoulder subluxation that he suffered in December. When healthy, he’s looked similar to the Stephen Curry that won back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and 2016. Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. The 2022 NBA Finals MVP is shooting 49.5% from the field and 42.7% from 3-point range.

Curry didn’t play on Feb. 23 when the Lakers beat the Warriors 124-111 in Los Angeles. Klay Thompson led Golden State with 22 points. The Warriors shot just 38.1% from the field.

So, when it comes to the question of if Stephen Curry is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is probably.