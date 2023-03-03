Stephen Curry has been ramping up his activity in practice of late amid his nine-game injury absence for the Golden State Warriors. The GOAT shooter is closing in on his return, and as it turns out, it could come as soon as Sunday against the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers.

Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports that Curry took another major step on his road to recovery from a lingering leg injury. Steph reportedly scrimmaged again wit his team on Thursday but has already been ruled out for Friday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

More importantly, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Curry looked good in practice. Moreover, he also said “I suppose” Sunday’s highly-anticipated game against the Lakers could be a possible return date for the former back-to-back MVP. The Warriors expect to re-evaluate Curry’s injury before their three-game road trip starts on Sunday.

At this point, nothing is guaranteed as of yet. The Warriors have been very cautious with Stephen Curry, and it would not be a complete surprise if they opt to have him sit out a few more games. However, what cannot be denied is that Curry is getting close.

It’s extremely tight in the West right now, and the Dubs are barely clinging to the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the conference. They are also just 2.5 games ahead of the 11th-placed Lakers, which just goes to show how important Sunday’s contest will be for both sides.