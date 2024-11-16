The San Antonio Spurs are visiting the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night to play the second leg of a back-to-back. Victor Wembanyama is on the injury report alongside Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Tre Jones, and Riley Minix. Vassell, Sochan, and Minix are already designated as being out for Saturday's game but Jones is probable to return from his right ankle sprain. Here's everything we know about Victor Wembanyama's injury and his playing status vs. the Mavericks.

Victor Wembanyama injury status vs. Mavericks

Wembanyama is listed as questionable on the official NBA Injury Report from Saturday, November 16 with a right knee contusion (bruise). The injury was the result of a play in Friday night's 120-115 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers during which Wembanyama collided with Lakers big Anthony Davis.

Matthew Tynan, who covers the Spurs for CK Newsletters, posted on X, formerly Twitter, about Wembanyama's injury, saying that the Frenchman had stated Friday night he would try to play in Dallas.

“Vic was limping noticeably in the postgame last night after that collision with Anthony Davis. He said he was going to try and play in Dallas tonight unless he felt “horrible.” May not be up to him though.”

The Spurs are 6-7 to start their season and tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the 10th seed in the West. The Mavericks, despite having much more talent, are 0.5 games behind the Spurs in the standings at 5-7. Dallas has lost four straight games and will look to break that streak at home Saturday night against the Spurs.

This wouldn't be the first time Wembanyama has had injury troubles related to a road trip to play the Mavericks. In his rookie season, he stepped on a Mavericks' ballboy's foot during warmups on his way down from a layup. Wembanyama ended up being a late scratch for the contest, which the Spurs lost.

With the Spurs just having played on Friday night and Saturday's tilt against the Mavericks coming just about 24 hours later, the team might take a cautious approach and rest Wembanyama.