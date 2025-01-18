The Golden State Warriors host the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Draymond Green is on the injury report alongside Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson and Brandin Podziemski, the last three players being listed as out. Green is dealing with an illness, while Kuminga, Anderson and Podziemski are dealing with gluteal, ankle and abdominal ailments. Here's everything we know about Draymond Green's injury and his playing status vs. the Wizards.

Draymond Green injury status vs. Wizards

Given Draymond Green is probable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up against the Wizards. As he gets older, his name being on the report would be more frequent but his activity won't waiver for the Warriors.

Nearing 35 years of age, Green continues to provide valuable production on both sides of the court. He averages 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game this season. He is shooting 41.7% from the field, including 36.2% from beyond the arc.

Green has missed the Warriors' last three games due to the illness as well as a L5-S1 disk injury. The team went 1-2 in his absence after losses to the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors before bouncing back with a one-point win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This season, Golden State is 3-4 when he doesn't play.

Golden State is in need of much-needed momentum, losing 17 of their last 25 games after starting the season 12-3. They are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the 10th spot in the Western Conference, competing for at least a place in the play-in tournament.

Having Green back on the court would be beneficial for the Warriors with the stability and defense he provides. His last appearance was on Jan. 9 against the Detroit Pistons. He finished with seven points, five rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 32 minutes of action for a three-point victory.

So, when it comes to the question of if Draymond Green is playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is probably.