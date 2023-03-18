A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jonathan Kuminga missed three games earlier this month due to a left ankle injury. The Golden State Warriors forward is now dealing with soreness in his right ankle, and he has popped up on the injury report ahead of Saturday’s marquee matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. As such, the question on the minds of Dubs fans everywhere is this: Is Johnathan Kuminga playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

Johnathan Kuminga injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Warriors have Kuminga listed as probable to play on the official injury report. This means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, the second-year stud should be able to suit up against a Grizzlies side that is still missing the services of the suspended Ja Morant.

Kuminga looked fine on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. He got the spot start amid Draymond Green’s suspension, and Kumings finished with 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a block in a 127-119 loss against Atlanta. It appears that he sustained this new ankle injury during that game, and it has been deemed significant enough for him to be listed on the injury report. The fact that the Warriors are playing on the second night of a back-to-back set may have also been a factor in Kuminga’s injury status.

In other injury news, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, and Gary Payton II all remained sidelined for Golden State. As for Memphis, apart from Ja Morant, also unavailable are Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke.

Now, with regard to the question of is Johnathan Kuminga playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is probably.