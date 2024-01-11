iShowSpeed left the legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo laughing by question about his association with Cristiano Ronaldo

In a hilarious YouTube video, iShowSpeed left the legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo, often referred to as R9, laughing by raising a humorous question about his association with Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by GOAL. The social media sensation left the “first Ronaldo” amused and maybe a tad confused during their entertaining exchange.

Ronaldo, the Brazilian icon, etched his name in football history with stellar performances at renowned clubs like Barcelona, Inter, and Real Madrid, securing two World Cup triumphs along the way. Fast forward to the present, and the name Ronaldo continues to dominate the football world, now carried forward by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. iShowSpeed seized the opportunity to delve into the legendary naming saga during a candid chat on his YouTube channel.

The American social media star playfully queried R9, “You got the same name as Ronaldo, are you Ronaldo's dad?” The baffled Brazilian promptly clarified, “What do you mean? I'm Ronaldo, the first Ronaldo.” Undeterred, iShowSpeed persisted, “Exactly, you're the first Ronaldo, so are you Ronaldo's dad?”

Known for his unabashed admiration for Ronaldo, iShowSpeed didn't miss a chance to throw a bit of banter in Lionel Messi's direction. When asked about his preference between Messi and Ronaldo, he unapologetically asserted, “I don't like Messi because he is short and he's trash. Cristiano Ronaldo is better.”

As the football world gears up for the Riyadh Cup clash on February 1, where Messi and Ronaldo are set to face off in a match titled ‘The Last Dance,' iShowSpeed might very well be in attendance, adding his unique flavor to the spectacle. The YouTube sensation's playful interaction with R9 showcased the lighter side of football legends, leaving fans amused and eagerly anticipating more entertaining content from iShowSpeed's exploits in the world of football.