Heading into UFC 283, all eyes were on the co-main event of the card: the battle between Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira for the vacant Light Heavyweight Championship. Would Hill, the 31-year-old midwesterner with a 12-1-1 record as a mixed martial artist, pull out an upset in the pursuit of his first UFC Championship? Or would Teixeira, the veteran fighter taking part in a bout in his home country, bring back the belt that was once his?



Fortunately, fans in attendance and watching from home were greeted to a pretty darn good contest to find out, as the duo took things all the way to five rounds before Hill was named the winner by Unanimous decision with three-straight 50-44 scores.

“From where I came from to get to this is unreal,” Hill said after the fight. “Anything is possible. Hard work, dedication, accountability. Don’t let nobody tell you nothing. Too many people tried to tell me I couldn’t do it. It was impossible. I needed to win in one round (because) I couldn’t go five. What the f*ck you gotta say now?”

With the biggest fight of his career now officially on the books, Hill has the challenge of defending the title against the best and brightest fighters the UFC Lightweight division has to offer, which includes names like Teixeira, Jiri Prochazka, and Magomed Ankalaev. While only time will tell how his reign will go and where it will stack up with the rest of UFC history, it’s safe to say UFC 283 is a night Hill won’t forget any time soon.