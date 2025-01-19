Islam Makhachev cemented his place in UFC history Saturday night at UFC 311, submitting late replacement Renato Moicano via D'arce choke in the first round to secure a record-breaking fourth consecutive defense of the lightweight title. The event, held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, saw Makhachev overcome last-minute adversity to further solidify his status as one of the most dominant champions in UFC history.

Dominant Display of Championship Caliber

From the opening bell, Makhachev demonstrated why he's considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. Despite facing a new opponent on short notice after Arman Tsarukyan's late withdrawal, the Dagestani champion showed no signs of hesitation or ring rust.

Moicano, stepping in on just 24 hours' notice, came out aggressive, looking to catch Makhachev off guard. However, the champion's superior grappling and fight IQ quickly became apparent. After a brief striking exchange, Makhachev secured a takedown out in the open, immediately putting Moicano on the defensive.

What followed was a masterclass in ground control and submission hunting. Makhachev methodically advanced his position, transitioning from position to position. As Moicano attempted to scramble, the champion seized the opportunity, locking in a tight D'arce choke that forced the tap at 4:05 of the first round.

The victory not only marks Makhachev's fourth consecutive title defense which is now the most title defense in UFC lightweight history. This performance further cements Makhachev's legacy as one of the most dominant champions the division has ever seen.

Breaking Records and Setting New Standards

With this win, Makhachev breaks the record for most consecutive lightweight title defenses, surpassing the previous mark of three held jointly by B.J. Penn, Frankie Edgar, Benson Henderson, and his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov. This achievement puts Makhachev in rarefied air, not just in the lightweight division but in UFC history as a whole.

For Moicano, while the loss is undoubtedly disappointing, his willingness to face the champion on such short notice will likely earn him favor with both fans and UFC management. At 35 years old, Moicano showed he still has the heart of a warrior, even if the result didn't go his way.

As the MMA world digests this historic performance, attention now turns to what's next for the seemingly unstoppable Makhachev. Potential challengers like Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, and the winner of the upcoming Dan Hooker vs. Justin Gaethje fight loom on the horizon, but for now, the champion can bask in the glow of his record-breaking achievement.

As UFC 311 goes into the history books, Islam Makhachev's name will be etched alongside the greatest champions the sport has ever seen. With this record-breaking fourth defense, he has not only surpassed his predecessors but set a new standard for excellence in the lightweight division. The question now is not if Makhachev is one of the greats, but rather, how much further can he push the boundaries of greatness in the years to come.