The New York Islanders are looking to improve on back-to-back first-round playoff exits. With Head Coach Patrick Roy in the fold for his first full season, there is some hope that they could go deep in the playoffs once again. The Islanders will need breakout performances from forwards to do so. They ranked 22nd in goals per game in the NHL last season and need Maxim Tsyplakov, Simon Holmstrom, and William Dufour to bring that ranking up.

Islanders need a breakout year from Simon Holmstrom

A first-round pick from 2019, Simon Holmstrom excelled in a bottom-six role in 2023-24. When paired with JG Pageau, he was a great penalty killer, scoring five of his 15 goals shorthanded. Now, he has the opportunity to impact the offense in a more meaningful way.

His main value will still be on the penalty kill and in the defensive end. Whether he is on the wing of Pageau or Casey Cizikas, the Islanders will be counting on him to score at even strength. A 20-goal campaign from Holmstrom at 23 years old would be a massive addition to the Islanders' offensive weapons.

The salary cap is a massive concern for the Islanders, as they sit at the $88 million limit after Oliver Wahlstrom's signing. Holmstrom is still on his rookie deal, meaning he counts for $850,000 against the cap for one more year. The Islanders must take advantage of this inexpensive contract to improve their team elsewhere during the season.

First Islanders season for Maxim Tsyplakov

The Islanders made an under-the-radar move for Russian forward Maxim Tsyplakov this offseason. General Manager Lou Lamoriello spoke with Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News at the draft. On Tsyplakov, he said “He’s going to be given every opportunity. We did not sign him for Bridgeport. He had a lot of opportunities. Our scouts did a great job with him. You’ll get a chance to see him. He’s an NHL-type of player.”

We know that Tsyplakov will be given the chance at the NHL level, but the team also needs him to produce. He had 31 goals in 65 games in the KHL last season, which is exactly what the Islanders need. A breakout season for Tsyplakov would be 25 goals and 30 assists. If he can put up those numbers along with another 30-goal season for Brock Nelson, the Islanders could have the best second line in their division.

Tsyplakov has the biggest boom-or-bust potential on the Islanders roster. He may be the star scorer they have desperately needed since the beginning of John Tavares' career. It is also possible that we never hear from him again after this season. If the former is true, the Islanders will be in good shape this season and moving forward.

Rookie surge for prospect William Dufour

Injuries are a part of the NHL season and when they do happen for the Islanders, expect William Dufour to get a chance in the NHL. He played just one game with the big club in 2022-23, playing 6:48 against the Bruins. He was a -2 in the game and immediately sent back down to the American Hockey League.

Dufour scored 15 goals in 55 games with Bridgeport last season and is set to have a breakout season in the AHL. The Islanders need Dufour to take over offensively if and when he does come up this season and make it impossible to send him back down. Kyle McLean did that in 2023-24 and earned himself a playoff roster spot in the process.

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin remain unsigned as training camp inches closer and the Islanders always need scoring. That leaves two avenues for Dufour to snag a roster spot. He can go the way of McLean and play a strong power game with excellent defense on the fourth line. He also could be slotted in on the power play and unleash his shot to earn his spot.