The UFC is returning to Sydney later this year for a pay-per-view event set to be headlined by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

UFC president Dana White announced Wednesday that UFC 293 would be taking place in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 10 (Sept. 9 in the United States).

It will be the first of three pay-per-view events planned in the city over the course of the next four years.

While the UFC was in Australia earlier in the year for the Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski fight in Perth, it hasn’t held an event in Sydney since 2017 when former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum headlined against Marcin Tybura.

There is no venue for now, however, the UFC previously held events at the Qudos Bank Arena.

As things stand, there are no official fights booked for the event either. That said, White revealed last month that Adesanya would be targeted to headline a Sydney event later in the year against the winner of the Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis fight which takes place in July at UFC 290.

Adesanya holds two wins over Whittaker already, but if the latter comes out on top against Du Plessis, he’ll remain undefeated against every other middleweight contender.

There’ll be no other option than to book the trilogy — especially with the narrative of Adesanya finally earning a win over Pereira after losing three times to him over two sports.

However, Israel Adesanya will more than definitely be hoping Du Plessis wins — especially with how heated their ongoing beef has become.