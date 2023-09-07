Israel Adesanya's net worth in 2023 is approximately $4 million. Adesanya is one of the best and most important fighters in the UFC. Adesanya is the champion in the middleweight division. On Saturday, Sept. 9, he will be defending his belt in the octagon against Sean Strickland. Adesanya has a massive fan base, and in this article, we will be taking a closer look at his net worth.

Israel Adesanya's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $4 million



According to outlets like sportskeeda.com and celebritynetworth.com, Israel Adesanya's net worth is around $4 million. Adesanya has collected a pretty penny in his time in the UFC, but it is not the only way he has come to his wealth.

Adesanya is relatable, and that has garnered him a massive fan base. The champion is a die-hard anime fan, hence his nickname “The Last Stylebender,” a nod to Avatar: The Last Airbender. He has an interest in starting an anime production company. His brand and lifestyle choices, which connect with a lot of people who don't fit into the mold of a stereotypical fan of UFC, have made him super popular.

The fighter has numerous endorsement deals, including one with Puma. He recently signed with Logan Paul's sports drink company “Prime” as well. He was the first athlete to officially sign with the company.

Israel Adesanya: Early career

The Last Stylebender has had a long and successful fighting career, and that includes long before he joined the UFC. Unlike a lot of MMA fighters, Adesanya doesn't have a competitive wrestling background.

He got his start in kickboxing, starting his amateur career with a perfect 32-0 record before going professional in China. Adesanya went 75-5 in his kickboxing career.

The versatile fighter made his professional MMA debut in 2012. While fighting in Chinese and Oceanian circuits, Adesanya compiled an 8-0 record. He was the AFC middleweight champion as well as the Hex Fight Series middleweight champion.

Adesanya also has experience in professional boxing. He is 5-1 as a boxer.

Israel Adesanya: UFC career

Israel Adesanya is best known for his UFC career. He signed with the UFC in 2017 and quickly rose to stardom. He won his first nine fights in the UFC.

This included his debut win over Rob Wilkinson. Adesanya worked his way through the ranks, but he was really put on the map in his UFC 234 victory over Anderson Silva, one of the greatest fighters of all time.

The win over Silva afforded Adesanya title opportunities. He faced Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight championship at UFC 236. He won the fight by a score of 48-46 in a close contest that is viewed at as a legendary fight.

In a title unification bout at UFC 243, Adesanya beat Robert Whittaker to become the undisputed middleweight champion. He held the title for 1,134 days through five title defenses.

At UFC 259, Adesanya moved up a weight division to face Jan Blachowicz. He suffered the first loss of his UFC career and moved back down to the middleweight division.

Eventually, Adesanya lost his title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. This remains his only loss in the middleweight division. While his reign may have come to an end, he didn't last long without the belt around his waist. He had a rematch against Pereira at UFC 287, where he knocked out his opponent in the second round to regain his status as champion.

Now, Adesanya will defend his belt at UFC 293 in one of the most highly anticipated bouts of his career. He will square off against Sean Strickland, the fifth ranked fighter in the middleweight division.

While Adesanya has a usually cheerful personality (although he is more than willing to let his thoughts be known and drop some cuss words if the time calls for it), his upcoming opponent at UFC 293 is the polar opposite. Strickland is arguably the biggest trash-talker in the sport, and he knows no boundaries. He is the most unpredictable voice on the microphone in the UFC, and their fight on Saturday will be a contrast of two totally different lifestyles. However, they both share somewhat similar fighting styles, which should make for a thrilling event.

Adesanya stands 6 foot 4 inches tall. His frame and reach of 80 inches give him an advantage against many of his opponents. He is one of the best strikers in the sport, and he enhances that skill with his kicking abilities. Strickland is also one of the best strikers in the middleweight division, meaning the fight is sure to see plenty of big blows landed.

While both fighters have been known to be aggressive, Adesanya has displayed better patience in the past when need be, and that may give him an advantage in this fight. However, Strickland may have an advantage in the wrestling department.

There is plenty of hype surrounding the main event at UFC 293. Adesanya is the strong favorite going into his title defense, but with both fighters sharing similar fighting backgrounds, the fight could go either way.