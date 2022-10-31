The Carolina Panthers had a golden opportunity to secure a win Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons — multiple chances, even. But kicker Eddy Pineiro failed to connect on two crucial kick attempts. The first one was an extra-point opportunity near the end of regulation following DJ Moore’s game-tying touchdown.

Instead, that missed extra-point kick necessitated the game to go overtime. Pineiro would botch another kick from — again — 32 yards out that would have allowed the Panthers to walk out of the stadium with a victory. The Falcons ended up winning the game with their kicker Younghoe Koo delivering the goods for them.

Pineiro was understandably heartbroken over his shortcomings in the contest.

Via Augusta Stone of Panthers.com:

“It hurts,” Piñeiro said in his postgame interview. “I love this team, and I know they’ve got my back. I know this is not going to define me as a kicker, and everybody misses kicks. Unfortunately, mine was today, and my time was today. (I’m) going to bounce back and be ready to kick.”

It is also important to note that his extra-point attempt following Moore’s touchdown was moved further back to 48 yards after a penalty on the wideout for taking his helmet while celebrating the score. Moore’s touchdown will be played several times in the coming days as part of highlight reels of plays from Week 7. That score came off a 62-yard missile of a pass from Panthers quarterback PJ Walker, who finished the game with 317 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception on 19-of-36 completions.

The 2-6 Panthers hit the road for Week 9’s assignment against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team who dealt with a situation in Week 1 similar to what Carolina had with Pineiro.