With the Milwaukee Bucks missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez had to step up. And step up they did. But their solid night didn’t come without its foibles. With 6:40 left and the Raptors trying to mount a comeback, Lopez and Gary Trent Jr. became entangled with each other on a switch. Trent, the 6’5 guard, tried his best to keep the 7’0 behemoth Lopez from positioning himself under the basket.

However, Brook Lopez took exception to Gary Trent Jr.’s physicality and oddly took it out on his headband, with the man affectionately known as Splash Mountain snatching Trent’s headband right from his head and throwing it straight onto the ground. Even Joe Ingles wanted to know what the headband did to Lopez to warrant such a “hostile” act.

And Lopez, ever the comedian, had a hilarious reason for doing so that would make one wonder whether they’re reading a comic strip or whether they’re reading a satirical article from The Onion.

“It was just driving me so insane, I had to do something. It was talking to me,” Lopez said with a wry smile on his face, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “Make sure this never gets aired: you know how serial killers say the dog in their apartment building was talking? The headband was talking to me.”

(Skip to 1:19 for the relevant part.)

Thankfully for Brook Lopez and the Bucks, all’s well that ends well. Jrue Holiday was on fire during crunch time to keep the Raptors at bay, not allowing the Raptors to capitalize on what could have been a momentum changer. Holiday had 37 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, a necessary performance to spur the shorthanded Bucks to victory.

If the Raptors had won, not only would Gary Trent Jr.’s headband continue talking smack to him, the halls in the locker room amid his early exit would also scream at him and remind him of his guilt for letting his emotions get the best of him in a game they were in control of for much of its duration.