By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Published 17 hours ago



Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has already made it clear that he intends to give more minutes to guys like Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb. This only means that there’s going to be less playing time for the Dubs’ younger players, particularly James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers is well aware of this fact, and he has now hinted at the possibility of both Wiseman and Kuminga heading to the NBA G League. Speaking on 95.7 The Game’s Steiny & Guru, the high-ranking Dubs executive explained why he believes a move to the Santa Cruz Warriors might be a good thing for their two young studs:

“I think it’s always an option, I know that in some people’s minds it’s a huge thing to do, I guess I don’t view it the same,” Myers said, via Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports. “If they go down there and do a couple games and come back, or more, it’s becoming more commonplace.

“They just need to play, both of them need to play. If they’re not getting the appropriate minutes with the NBA, that discussion will come up. If it makes sense, we’ll talk to Jama [Mahlalela], we’ll talk to Steve [Kerr], we’ll talk to the coaching staff and Kenny [Atkinson] and find out of they think that’s the best course, they’re the ones working with these guys every day.”

This season was supposed to be a breakout year for both Wiseman and Kuminga, but unfortunately, this hasn’t been the case for either of them. The fact that the Warriors haven’t been playing very well has also forced coach Kerr’s hands to make the necessary adjustments in his rotations, which has led to reduced roles for Wiseman and Kuminga. In a way, this could possibly stunt their development.

“I do know on a simple level, if you’re young and you’re not playing, it’s hard to get better,” Myers added.

The good news for both of these young guns is that they still very much figure into the Warriors’ plan for the future. A move to the G League should not be seen as a demotion for either of them. Rather, it’s just another step toward establishing themselves as part of Golden State’s young core for the years to come.