‘It’s been an honor’: Mike Trout’s emotional message to Albert Pujols amid retirement

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols went through a bit of a career renaissance in his final season in the league. Pujols hit 24 home runs and 68 runs batted in in only 351 plate appearances, and he reached the 700-HR mark in the process.

However, as all baseball fans know, the 42-year old could have had an exponentially better career (not that he hasn’t been great), after his level of play went downhill following his 10-year, $240 million move to the Los Angeles Angels in 2012.

But Pujols’ impact to the franchise, specifically star outfielder Mike Trout, can’t be overstated.

Trout, posting on his official Instagram account (@miketrout), showered his former teammate for 10 seasons with love.

The 31-year old centerfielder wrote: “I hope you dominate this next phase of life as much as you dominated the @mlb. It’s been an honor to watch you, learn from you and play beside you @albertpujols #TheMachine #Legend”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Trout (@miketrout)

Mike Trout has clearly looked up to Albert Pujols over the years, and perhaps there’s no better role model for him to emulate than the slugger who slashed .296/.374/.544 in 13,041 career plate appearances. While Trout wasn’t able to mash in the heart of the Angels order alongside the peak version of Pujols, his experience and leadership was of utmost value to Trout in his emergence as baseball’s best player in the early 2010s.

In fact, Trout became emotional when Pujols was released in the middle of last season. While he was heartbroken at the abrupt nature of how Pujols’ tenure with the Angels ended, Trout wished Pujols nothing but the best in his future endeavors. And surely enough, Pujols was able to somehow regain his form the moment he left the Angels.

Pujols, even if his Angels tenure wasn’t the best, can still get into the good graces of their fanbase as he fulfills his 10-year personal services contract with the team.

On the other hand, Cardinals fans will be crestfallen at how Albert Pujols’ swan song ended, having been eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in excruciating fashion in the NL Wild Card round. Nevertheless, Pujols will always be beloved in St. Louis, his name forever etched into their history books.