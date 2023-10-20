The Michigan football sign-stealing investigation continues to resemble a high-speed roller coaster ride, offering no shortage of ups and downs, twists and turns in a very short amount of time. The latest out of Ann Arbor has given us the name of the Wolverines staffer who is at the center of the controversy (Conor Stalions), and a whole bunch of tremendously damning quotes from Big Ten opponents who have apparently been aware of the alleged sign-stealing scheme for over a year now.

What have Big Ten coaches been saying?

Well, if you're affiliated with the Michigan football program, nothing good.

“He (Conor Stalions) spearheads the operation,” one Big Ten school coach told Yahoo Sports on Thursday. “I once told him, ‘We know what kind of sh** you are doing and it’s f***** up.’” (h/t Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports).

According to the very same Yahoo Sports article, multiple staff members of Big Ten schools identified Stalions as the point man in the alleged Michigan sign-stealing scheme. “We were told to be careful because they had a guy who could pick plays,” one Big Ten coach shared with Yahoo Sports. “It was too late in the week to change our signals, but another staff did tell us about (Stalions).”

Ohio State staff members apparently knew of the issue ahead of their game against the Wolverines last season, a game which Michigan won by three touchdowns and held the Buckeyes to 23 points, their third-lowest total of the season.

“We heard they had a guy pick plays pretty good and had all this information from not your typical ways of getting the signals,” the Ohio State staff member said. “We get into the game and it’s the second quarter. I see him across the field and he’s checking his 11×17 sheet.”

Who is Conor Stalions?

Conor Stalions is a Michigan football analyst and graduate of the Naval Academy who joined Jim Harbaugh's staff in the spring of 2022. Since his name emerged in the investigation, Stalions has apparently deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts, which were active Thursday afternoon.

In his LinkenIn bio, Stalions described himself as being adept at “identifying the opponent's most likely course of action and most dangerous course of action” and “identifying and exploiting critical vulnerabilities and centers of gravity in the opponent scouting process.”

By hook or by crook, Stalions wasn't lying in his bio.