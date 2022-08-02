‘It’s never about one person’: Tom Brady refutes Buccaneers GM’s claim about ‘using’ him as recruitment pitch

Most consider Tom Brady to be the greatest player to ever pick up a football. Having him on your team instantly makes the squad a title contender, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht is well aware of this irrefutable fact.

Another major perk that comes along with having the GOAT on your team is that it makes it easier to recruit free agents. By his unapologetic admission, Licht himself revealed that he’s used Brady’s name time and time again during his recruit pitches for free agents. For his part, however, Brady doesn’t seem to agree with this particular tactic (via Fred Goodall of the Times Leader):

“Naturally I’m an older player and I’ve been very fortunate to know a lot of guys. But guys choose this team because of the team, not me,” Brady said. “It’s never about one person. … It’s the ultimate team sport. I love playing with players that are professional, players that want to work hard, and players that put the team first.”

While there is a lot of truth in what TB is saying here, there’s also no denying that his presence on the Bucs definitely helps in terms of bringing free agents to Tampa Bay. Licht himself isn’t ashamed of using this technique to lure players to his team.

If you ask Tom Brady, however, it appears that he isn’t too comfortable with this particular approach. I guess this is the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s modesty talking here. After all, you’d think that he’d be used to this kind of thing by now.