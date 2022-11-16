Published November 16, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors are off to a sub-.500 start to the 2022-2023 NBA season. But Draymond Green is not worried. The Warriors’ star forward recently commented on the Dubs’ chances of repeating as NBA champions, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“And then in the West, I was looking at the other day and it’s like no one has stood out,” Green said. “It’s right there for us. If we get ourselves together, which we will, it’s right there for us.”

Teams such as the Trail Blazers, Nuggets, Jazz, Suns, Grizzlies, and Mavs are all off to strong starts in the West. But as Draymond Green said, none of those teams have dominated the competition. Green believes the conference is wide open.

If Golden State wants to win the NBA Finals once again, they will obviously need to square off against the best the East has to offer. Draymond Green discussed a pair of Eastern Conference teams, per The Athletic as well.

“I think the Bucks are real, and you have to respect what they have and who they are. You also have to respect the fact that, as good as they look, (three-time All-Star guard) Khris Middleton isn’t back (after having offseason surgery to repair his left wrist). So when I look at the East, it’s them that’s really putting it together. Miami has been a little unexpected for me (in terms of its struggles), but I have no doubt that they’ll right their ship.”

Draymond Green has his eyes on the Bucks and Heat. He surprisingly did not mention the reigning Eastern Conference champion Celtics.

The Warriors certainly possess the talent to turn their season around. Klay Thompson is still looking to find his footing, James Wiseman was sent to the G-League, and the team is searching for chemistry all-around. But counting out the Warriors is a risky thing to do. Draymond Green believes Golden State will be just fine as the season progresses.