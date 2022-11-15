Published November 15, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors are currently in the middle of a tricky balancing act between wanting to further supplement their championship core led by Stephen Curry and wanting to set themselves up for a future beyond their franchise cornerstone. The Warriors have a collection of young prospects, led by Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody, whom the Warriors are grooming as perhaps the successors to the Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green-led foundation.

However, it was James Wiseman whom many expected to carry over the Warriors’ torch to their next generation of title contention, especially after he was selected by the Warriors second overall in 2020. But it just has not gone according to plan for the Warriors.

After a string of poor performances, Wiseman has found himself glued to the Warriors bench in recent days. But in an effort to give Wiseman the developmental minutes he sorely needs, the Warriors brass decided to send him down to the G-League, an almost unprecedented move for someone selected so high in the draft.

Nevertheless, James Wiseman is doing his best to remain optimistic, and that he is trying to take this “demotion” in stride.

“I don’t look at this as a demotion,” Wiseman told reporters after the Warriors’ resounding 132-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs. “I’m just ready to go out there and hoop.”

In 11 games this season, Wiseman has averaged 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in a mere 13.4 minutes a night, and before featuring during garbage time against the Spurs, the 21-year old center had racked up three straight DNPs. Some had high hopes for the young big man as he was set to return from the long-term injury he suffered during his rookie year, but Wiseman simply just has not earned the trust of head coach Steve Kerr and the rest of his staff.

At the end of the day, this could be the move that lights a fire underneath James Wiseman. A move to the G-League worked wonders for Jordan Poole, who emerged as one of the most explosive young scorers in the NBA following a lengthy stint in the lower division. It’s still too early to declare Wiseman a complete bust, but he desperately needs to turn things around soon.