‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator

Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team.

Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.

“No, as far as playmaking, I’m not having as many opportunities to make as many plays as I want to,” Garrett shared, per Browns Zone. “Their scheme, our scheme, whatever it is, I’m not being the dominant force that I know that I can be. I know it’s a combination of things, and not all of them are in my control, so I can only play my position and play it to the best of my ability.”

Myles Garrett admitted that it has been a “very frustrating” season for him as he he unable to “make splash plays or make the plays that help my team win.” Continuing his stance on the Browns’ playmaking, he added: “But I can only do so much with the opportunities that I’m given.”

The 26-year-old Garrett has failed to record a sack in the past three weeks, with his most recent coming in Week 2. He did miss Week 4 after a car accident, though his lack of impact has been felt even before that.

It remains to be seen how the Browns plan to address the issue. They are 2-3 on the season and on a two-game skid. The Cleveland franchise needs Garrett to be at his best to win, but in order for that to happen, it’s clear they have to take a look first on how they are using him.