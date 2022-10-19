The New York Yankees found themselves staring at a potential early exit just two games ago, falling behind to the Cleveland Guardians, 2-1. Days later, they emerged the victors of the series with Nestor Cortes being the man on the mound.

After the win, the Yankees’ mustachioed starter spoke out on his career leading up this this undeniable high.

“I’ve got nothing to lose. I’ve been in the gutter before. I’ve been down. So for me, this is the cherry on top, you know? And hopefully there’s more moments like this. I feel like today, I came in with the responsibility in my hands to take care of the narrative, to take care of what my career has been. I was just happy to perform and give my team solid innings for them to be in the game,” said Nestor Cortes.

The Yankees got five standout innings from Nestor Cortes in Game 5. He finished five innings to earn the win, allowing just three hits, one walk, and one earned run. The rest of the New York pen followed his lead, shutting the door on the Guardians who were unable to tack on any more runs once Cortes left the game.

Nestor Cortes had a rocky start to his MLB career, including a sophomore season with the Yankees wherein he posted an ERA north of 5.00. He’s been lights out ever since he returned last season and is an integral part of their rotation as they look to raise a World Series banner once again.