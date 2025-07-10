Jul 10, 2025 at 9:04 AM ET

Yankee Stadium became pivotal in Cam Schlittler’s journey as the 24-year-old pitcher made his Major League debut with the New York Yankees, putting on a show against the Seattle Mariners. With over two dozen family members and friends cheering him on from the stands, Schlittler excelled in his first big league game, securing his first MLB win and leaving the field to a well-deserved standing ovation.

Recently promoted to the Yankees’ rotation after Clarke Schmidt was sidelined for the season due to Tommy John surgery, Schlittler seized his chance. He struck out seven batters over 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits, which included solo home runs from J.P. Crawford and Jorge Polanco. His fastball consistently hit over 100 mph, making him the fastest-throwing starter on the team this season.

“That’s been my goal my whole life,” Schlittler said after the game. “It’s terrific to go out there, put the team in a position to win, and just live out that dream.”

His teammates were impressed with the rookie’s performance. Jazz Chisholm Jr., who hit two home runs and brought in four runs, had some encouraging words to share.

“I just told him, ‘Hey, we’ve got your back. Go out there and do your thing”. Chisholm Jr. said. “At the end of the day, you’ve been playing baseball all your life.”

Jasson Domínguez added that Schlittler looked composed on the mound: “He was nasty.”

"He was nasty today. I was impressed" Jasson Domínguez talks about what he saw in Cam Schlittler's MLB debut:

The debut wrapped up an impressive stint in Double-A and Triple-A, where Schlittler recorded a solid 2.82 ERA and 99 strikeouts over 76 and two-thirds innings. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has confirmed that the rookie will get another start after the All-Star break.

“I thought he was under control,” Boone said.

"I thought he was under control" Aaron Boone talks about what he saw from Cam Schlittler in his big-league debut tonight:

Schlittler walked off the mound, game ball in hand, feeling confident with a solid lead on the scoreboard.

“Whatever happens, I’m just fortunate to be here and to get that opportunity,” he said.

This was more than a debut—it was the start of a story the Yankees are eager to keep writing.