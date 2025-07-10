The New York Yankees have won three straight games, stopping their horrendous summer slide with a series win against the Seattle Mariners. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Jazz Chisholm Jr have all hit homers in the series, helping New York win some games. However, there are still some poor performances that hover over the team. Yankees GM Brian Cashman spoke about Anthony Volpe's poor season with the trade deadline looming.

“He’s our shortstop,” Cashman said, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “I don’t forget where [Volpe] was and what he was doing on the biggest stage of the game last October. Despite the twists and turns of how his season is currently playing out, there’s a lot of season left to be played.”

Volpe had just one hit in the game following these comments. But, he was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double. His .217 batting average and .293 on-base percentage are concerning numbers, considering this is his third season. His defense at shortstop has gotten worse as well, dropping from 14 outs above average last year to -2 this year, per Baseball Savant.

Cashman refers to Volpe's playoff performance for the Yankees as a reason to believe in the shortstop. On their October charge to the World Series, Volpe hit .286 with an .815 OPS. That includes a World Series grand slam in Game 4, the only one the Bombers won. He also made only two errors in 14 games during the postseason.

Infield defense has been a massive issue for the Yankees in 2025. They designated DJ LeMahieu for assignment and moved Chisholm back to second base to help that problem. But Volpe needs to return to his previous form at shortstop to lift the group. Despite the issues, Cashman says he won't be looking for a shortstop at the deadline. The Yankees are looking for pitching and third-base help.