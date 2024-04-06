In an unexpected move, J. Cole dropped a surprise project titled “Might Delete Later” on Friday, April 5th, sending shockwaves through the rap community, Complex reports. The album includes a track titled “7 Minute Drill,” which serves as Cole's response to Kendrick Lamar's recent diss on Future and Metro Boomin's “We Don't Trust You” album.
Cole's retort comes after Lamar took aim at him and Drake on “Like That,” where he criticized the duo for labeling him as part of the “Big 3” alongside themselves. The track ignited a simmering feud between the two hip-hop heavyweights, culminating in Cole's scathing rebuttal on “7 Minute Drill.”
The song not only addresses Lamar's jab but also takes a dig at his 2015 album “To Pimp a Butterfly,” with Cole rapping, “Yo second sht put n**as to sleep but they gassed it.” This line prompted reactions from various members of Kendrick's former label, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), including Punch, Reason, and Terrace Martin.
Punch, a key figure at TDE, expressed his bemusement at Cole's critique of “To Pimp a Butterfly,” tweeting, “SMH. I thought To Pimp A Butterfly was pretty good. lol.” He also hinted at a long-standing undercurrent of Kendrick Lamar criticism within the music industry, musing, “The current rap climate got me realizing a lot of you music industry ppl are Kdot haters. lol you telling me you n***as been secretly hating ALL this time!”
Reason, another TDE artist, welcomed the rap beef, emphasizing the friendly nature of the exchange. “Rap fun again man,” he tweeted. “I hope y’all understand this sport and don’t take it too seriously, at least from dot and Cole. This just gon be friendly sparring.” He reassured fans that the rivalry wouldn't escalate beyond the bounds of competitive rap, stating, “Clearly yall don’t understand what friendly sparring means lol n***as will rap!”
Clearly yall don’t understand what “friendly sparring” means lol niggas will rap! It just won’t go pass that or get super personal, that’s what I’m saying. But I think both of them will GO!!!!
— REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) April 5, 2024
Terrace Martin, who contributed to “To Pimp a Butterfly,” joined the conversation, liking Punch's tweet before joking about critics' perception of the album. “Smooth jazz,” he quipped, followed by, “Soft a– raps.”
The reaction from TDE members underscores the significance of Cole's diss track and the impact it has had within the rap community. While tensions may be high, particularly between Cole and Lamar, Reason emphasized that it's all in the spirit of healthy competition and artistic expression.
J. Cole's Strategic Moves: New Album, New Deal
In the midst of the rap feud frenzy, it's worth noting J. Cole's strategic business maneuvers. With the release of “Might Delete Later,” Cole appears to have made a transition in his licensing agreements.
Audiomack's SVP of Operations Brian Zisook revealed that Cole's latest project was released under his own imprint, Cole World, Inc., under an exclusive license to Interscope Records. This marks a departure from his previous album, 2021's “The Offseason,” which was released under Dreamville, Inc., with an exclusive license to Roc Nation Records.
This shift suggests a calculated move on Cole's part to maintain greater control over his music while leveraging the distribution and marketing capabilities of major record labels. By striking a new licensing deal, Cole may be positioning himself for greater autonomy and flexibility in his creative endeavors, ensuring that his artistic vision remains uncompromised.
As the rap world buzzes with anticipation over Cole's latest release and his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar, it's clear that the Dreamville rapper continues to make strategic moves both on and off the mic, solidifying his status as a dominant force in the industry.
In conclusion, J. Cole's diss response to Kendrick Lamar has sparked a lively debate within the hip-hop community, with TDE members and fans alike weighing in on the feud. Meanwhile, Cole's strategic business decisions hint at a larger narrative of artistic autonomy and industry savvy. As the rap saga unfolds, one thing is certain: the rivalry between Cole and Lamar shows no signs of cooling down anytime soon.