The latest edition of in-season Hard Knocks follows the NFC East, and the most recent episode showed a new angle of the heartwarming gesture (figuratively and literally) by Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown to a young fan in the stands during their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As Christmas approaches, it is getting colder on the east coast. Of course, Eagles fans are aware of this, and the Raiders game was cold. Brown saw a young kid sitting in the front row of the game, and he was freezing. So, Brown offered him a cup of hot chocolate, which surely warmed him up.

However, a man, who may be the kid's dad, took this opportunity to beg Brown for an autograph, somewhat overshadowing the sweet moment.

The Hard Knocks angle is even worse

Initially, the Eagles posted the video on their social media platforms, but Hard Knocks revealed a new angle, which showed the desperation of the man. “A.J., sign this card!” he says to Brown. “After the game, come sign this card!”

Naturally, fans were critical of the dad who asked for Brown's autograph. “What a weird guy,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Spends $2,000 on a front row [seat] behind [the] Birds' bench — crashed out over a $300 trading card.”

Someone else took it even further, criticizing the dad's decision to stomp on his kid's moment. “Such a beautiful moment ruined by greed. We wish we could mute that dad,” they wrote.

In the Eagles' original video, the man can only be seen lowering his card for Brown to sign. However, Christmas music is playing over the video, so you can't hear the dad very much. It then zooms in on the kid, who is elated. A voice, presumably his dad's, then says, “He got you hot chocolate!”

Either way, this was a nice gesture from Brown. Despite the dad's best efforts, it doesn't completely ruin the moment. Brown was in the giving mood during the Raiders game. He had two catches, one of which was a touchdown.