A common practice among legacy artists these days is anniversary tours, and Patti Smith brought the Horses 50th anniversary tour to Washington, D.C.'s Anthem on Black Friday.

This was the penultimate show of the tour, and while it lacked in surprises, such as unannounced guests or a cover of The Who's “My Generation,” Smith made up for it with an impassioned performance of her iconic debut album.

From “Gloria” to “Elegie,” Smith performed Horses front-to-back, even pointing out the proverbial flipping of the record in between “Free Money” and “Kimberly.”

Additionally, she gave casual fans the crowd-pleasers like the Bruce Springsteen-penned song “Because the Night” and an especially rousing “People Have the Power.”

Even at 78, Smith is quite the performer. She navigated the stage like someone half her age, and even despite the advanced age of most of those in attendance at the Washington, D.C. show, Smith captivated them. They rose to their feet with unexpected speed during songs like “Gloria” and “Because the Night.”

Like them or not, anniversary tours are sometimes more than cash grabs. Sometimes, tours like U2's Joshua Tree anniversary tour prove that the songs evolve with age. Horses, like Smith, has aged like a fine wine. Her music has aged with her, gaining new meaning with the added richness to her timbre.

Patti Smith's Horses 50th anniversary tour Washington, D.C. show review

“Jesus died for somebody's sins, but not mine,” Smith sang, starting the show.

Anyone who has listened to Smith's Horses will recognize this opening line. “Gloria” begins with Smith's sentiment, and it serves as a reimagining of Van Morrison's song of the same name.

Of course, it culminates in the iconic, “G-L-O-R-I-A (Gloria)” refrain. It was around this time that Smith made her presence known. The band was getting louder, building to the crescendo, and the stage lights hit the audience as the refrains began. The whole crowd stood up in unison, and luckily, this wouldn't be the last time Smith sang this refrain.

Following “Gloria” was the reggae-inspired “Redondo Beach,” which Smith's backing band played exactly like its original counterpart.

The rest of Horses

It was then time for “Birdland,” the nine-minute manifesto that takes up almost all of the first side of Horses. “Birdland” has always been more of a concept than a song, and it showcases Smith's writing abilities more than anything.

She reads her poetry as the background music swells. Eventually, it does build to a song, and Smith took the opportunity to go on a heated political rant (the first of a few, which ranged from President Donald Trump to gun violence).

Some may not like the show being political, but something felt very punk rock about this “Birdland” rant. The rants riled up the Washington, D.C. crowd, and it felt like a true punk-rock experience.

Patti Smith's voice

Surely, it helps that Smith's voice is in top form. Like other greats in her genre, such as Bono, Bruce Springsteen, and even Bob Dylan, Smith's voice has aged like a fine wine.

Yes, her tone is slightly deeper than when she originally recorded Horses, but the maturity of her voice gives the songs new meaning and life.

Plus, her spirit has not diminished at all. Smith has the charisma of a Mick Jagger, hopping around the stage and commanding the audience's attention. Nothing made that clearer than when she would sing the “Gloria” refrain, instantly getting everyone out of their seats.

She did take a mid-show break, during which the rest of her band covered three Television songs. The band's lineup included Fred Smith (no, not Patti's late husband), and Smith's backing band performed three of their biggest hits, “See No Evil,” “Fiction,” and “Marquee Moon.”

No surprise, but this is the weakest part of the show. Yes, these are very recognizable songs, and the band does them justice, but it's a Patti Smith show.

The rest of the hits

After the three covers, Smith returned to the stage for a haunting rendition of “Dancing Barefoot.” The song is already eerie, but Smith's aged vocals almost make it a new song.

During the encore, she performed “Because the Night.” Now, out of all of her songs performed, most of which were over a half-century old, this was the one most obviously affected by age. Smith's backing band performed it slightly slower than the original track.

Does that take away from its power? Absolutely not. Smith's backing band emphasizes the title line, making the choruses sound fuller.

After teasing it a few songs earlier with a vocal snippet of “People Have the Power” after “Peaceable Kingdom,” Smith played it properly in the final song.

“People Have the Power,” a standout from Dream of Life, is the ultimate battle cry. It's an upbeat but meaningful crescendo for a show, especially in Washington, D.C.

Was Patti Smith's Horses 50th anniversary tour worth it?

Even if it's an anniversary show, Smith quickly proves why Horses has remained her seminal album. Unlike other anniversary cash grabs, Smith's Horses is a unique experiment that works 50 years after the album's release. She picked the perfect time for this tour, too, given the release of her third memoir, Bread of Angels.

This added more context to the show, given how much Bread of Angels focuses on the making of Horses. Smith is one of the most unique rockstars, and her tour showed that.

Horses is one of the most unique debut albums of all time, never staying content in one genre or sound. It translates incredibly well live, even a half-century after its release.