Finally, after the two-episode premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, the title character is on his quest to save his best friend and retrieve the Golden Fleece.

But like all of his adventures, it doesn't go according to plan. Along the way, Percy (Walker Scobell) and the gang encounter one of their old friends.

The second season of the hit Disney+ show got off to a hot start. Now, the trio of Percy, Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Tyson (Daniel Diemer) are on the hunt to find Grover (Aryan Simhadri). Now, the adventure is in full swing.

Episode 3, titled We Board the Princess Andromeda, is here, and does it keep up the momentum following the first two episodes of the season?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, Episode 3.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, Episode 3 review

At the end of Episode 2, Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda) approached Percy on the beach. He offered him a boat to give him a chance to embark on the quest for the Golden Fleece.

However, it became clear that he had ulterior motives: to get through to his son, Luke (Charlie Bushnell). Percy doesn't believe Luke can be saved, but his father hasn't given up hope.

He doesn't have to wait long to find out. The cruise ship that Hermes sent him on a collision course with is filled with monsters and a group led by Luke.

This is when Percy and Luke have their first proper meeting of the season. Bushnell is one of the best of the young actors in the series, and it's especially clear in scenes like these.

Charlie Bushnell is a blooming star as Luke

As Luke, Bushnell delivers a rousing monologue, explaining his motives. Suffice it to say, Bushnell is way more cut out for the role than Jake Abel was in the movies.

Part of it is his age — Bushnell seems appropriately older than the others, which is part of Luke's character, but he's still close enough in age for the dynamics to work.

Luke isn't a traditional bad guy; he's a kid who has been manipulated into his antagonist role. Bushnell successfully delivers the depth required of the character.

Dior Goodjohn also gets a bigger spotlight in the episode. Her character, Clarisse La Rue, the daughter of Ares (Adam Copeland), has a more prominent role in Sea of Monsters. Her character is trying to find her way as a leader, as she was officially called upon for the quest.

Clarisse starting her quest means the return of Copeland's Ares is coming. While already a great professional wrestler, Copeland shows off his acting chops.

He delivers a brief but effective monologue to Clarisse. Copeland's conviction and passion are evident, and it's his best acting performance to date.

Copeland was a perfect choice to play Ares. He's a big enough name and mainstream enough to draw in viewers, but his acting (despite its small sample size) justifies his casting.

Should you watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, Episode 3?

The quest is in full swing in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, Episode 3. So far, the season has been set up even better than the last, and some of the supporting actors are emerging as stars.

Credit to Bushnell, who has really taken Luke to new heights in Season 2. His character is important to The Lightning Thief, but he gets an even tastier role in Sea of Monsters.

New episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 debut every Wednesday through Jan. 21, 2026.