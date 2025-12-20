PHOENIX– Impact can come in all shapes and sizes, especially if you are Oso Ighodaro and you are towering at over seven feet tall. His 13-rebound performance against the Golden State Warriors certainly caught Jordan Ott's attention throughout the game.

As a result, the second-year center was placed in the starting lineup, in place of Mark Williams, to close the game. It seemed rather fitting because Ighodaro fit the Suns' defensive scheme well.

The Warriors play a lot of switching on offense and getting their big men out to the perimeter. However, his staunch defense and two arms bear-hugging the ball every time he grabbed a rebound signaled a gritty game.

When Ott was asked about Ighodaro's impact, he highlighted all the areas he helped them with.

“He played a long stretch, I think, in the second half. A little bit of matchup and a little bit of feel,” Ott said postgame. “Quentin Post out there, we would like to switch as much as we can against those guys. Oso (Ighodaro) can play on the perimeter; he obviously helped us on the defensive rebounding.

“He is a possession gainer; the five steals were massive. We have been on him about taking the ball. Not only switching, but defensively being in front and taking the ball, which he has shown great strength in since the middle of November. So, that was tonight, you never know what will happen the next night. It might be Mark (Williams) the next night. Tonight was Oso's night.”

Dillon Brooks knew Oso Ighodaro had this in him

Three months. That's how long Dillon Brooks said to reporters it took for Ighodaro to snap at him. The lovable big man, who has a knack for being the optimist, screamed at Brooks on the bench midway through the second quarter.

From that point on, the Marquette center turned it up. More thoughtful possessions, calculated rebounds, and being a defensive threat on the perimeter emphasized a quality game.

Even as Brooks lit up the stat sheet, Ighodaro did the little things that helped the Suns pull off the win. Regardless, 13 rebounds is a big stepping stone, according to Brooks, but it wasn't because of the singular statistic.

“We needed his game today, played big,” Brooks said in the locker room. “Like you said, 13 rebounds, he's all over the place. Played hard, so we need to do that every single game.

“If I got to pick on him and yell at him so he can do that every game, I'm going to do everything.”

Fun moment with Dillon Brooks and myself: I asked him about Oso Ighodaro’s 13-rebound performance, to which he replied “Finally. He yelled at me.”@KellanOlson followed up and asked if Brooks needs to ask those performances out of Ighodaro or forcing it out of him. “It’s the… pic.twitter.com/T5t4bUfR32 — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) December 19, 2025

Devin Booker saw Oso Ighodaro's potential from the beginning

Ighodaro was one of the two players from the 2024-25 iteration of the Suns that excited Devin Booker. He constantly raved about the never-ending motor, athleticism, and pure basketball acumen.

Fast forward one season, and the sophomore slump might've been in effect. But Ighodaro's noteworthy performances against the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers showed the potential.

A game like Thursday's was the ultimate test. It wasn't a pretty game, as both teams shot under 30% from deep and just under 40% from the field.

In that environment, being physical, getting the rebounds, and making the smart play will win you the game. It's something Booker knew all along.

“He's been working. He's put the work in, and it's his time to show it,” Booker said postgame. “We've been seeing it behind the scenes, and I think he's getting more and more comfortable every game.

“He gives us the versatility to be able to play five out, play faster, switch a lot of actions. So, I like the dynamic of having Mark (Williams) and him, back and forth.”

With the Suns set to face the Warriors again on Saturday, Ighodaro's name might be called on again. If it takes another case of Brooks of getting on him, then a duplicate performance could be on the horizon.