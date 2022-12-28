By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either.

Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes he brushed off. Memphis has split two games against the Phoenix Suns, with Tuesday night’s lopsided loss coming at home. They’ve also taken Ls against the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry, and the Oklahoma City Thunder without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, going 1-4 in their last five games.

Ja Morant said, ‘I’m fine in the West,’ and the Grizzlies proceeded to lose back-to-back games to… 😬 The Warriors without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins

😬 The Suns without Devin Booker, Cam Payne, Cam Johnson, and Landry Shamet pic.twitter.com/HtEJUsIukN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 28, 2022

Suns fans weren’t bashful in hopping on the hate train against Ja Morant.

Ja Morant: Nah. I’m fine in the West. Suns Bench: pic.twitter.com/EVzZhHyo7o — Espo (@Espo) December 28, 2022

Ja Morant and the healthy Grizzlies in the past week since Ja said, “I’m fine in the West”: Loss to the Nuggets. Loss to the Curry-less Warriors. Loss to the Booker-less Suns. Doesn’t look fine to me… pic.twitter.com/XnYCLg17Lg — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) December 28, 2022

Even some of his fans had to admit that his “fine in the West” take has looked brutal given the Grizzlies’ current record against opponents in their conference.

@JaMorant you one of my favourite players but 😂😅 https://t.co/Hy2UxkHCnw — Joshua (@joshuaapee) December 28, 2022

A few others just hope Ja Morant lets his play do the talking more often after this latest rough patch. There’s no disputing his immense talent, but his outspoken demeanor has clearly rubbed a few fans the wrong way.

IMO Ja Morant doing too much talking this year. Just hoop. If you know his story, THAT'S what got him here. Just HOOPING. — Johnathan R. Stowe (@HARDWORK_J) December 28, 2022

Ja Morant needs to humble himself. — Phillip Rhinehardt (@Phillipdrphl) December 28, 2022

Despite the losses, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies still find themselves with a top three seed through 33 games this season. A bad five-game stretch will hardly define an entire campaign. How the team responds to the vitriol and adversity will go a long way in building the kind of character they hope to carry come playoff time. For now, they’ll just have to take the licks.