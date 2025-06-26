Some analysts were surprised when Commissioner Adam Silver announced the Memphis Grizzlies traded up to select Cedric Coward in the 2025 NBA Draft. The soon-to-be 22-year-old only played six games at Washington State last season after all, with much of the college tape coming from the Division 3 level. However, EVP Zach Kleiman's organization saw something special: A raw, high-upside prospect with a skill set and physical profile reminiscent of a young Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Much like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who went from playing in Greece’s second-tier league to being selected 15th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks, Cedric Coward’s path to the Grizzlies is anything but conventional. The college career began at Division III Willamette University; Coward averaged an impressive 19.5 points, 12 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, hitting 45.3% from three-point range as a freshman.

The Fresno, CA native then transferred to Eastern Washington, earning first-team All-Big Sky honors in 2024. While not quite on the same eye-level as Giannis, the Grizzlies believe Coward has the tools to develop into a similar force on the court. Averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in just six games before a shoulder injury cut short a lone season at Washington State (2024-25) was enough to convince Kleiman to commit.

Intangibles entice Grizzlies

At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-2¼-inch wingspan, Cedric Coward possesses a physical profile that screams versatility, a hallmark of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game. His combine measurements were eye-popping: the 11th-longest wingspan overall, the third-quickest three-quarter sprint among guards, and the third-highest standing vertical leap. These attributes allow Coward to guard multiple positions, disrupt passing lanes, and finish above the rim in transition, much like a young Giannis did as he developed into a Defensive Player of the Year.

Coward's wingspan and lateral quickness are disruptive, giving Tuomas Iisalo someone capable of switching across positions and challenging shots at the rim (1.7 blocks per game). This defensive versatility (0.9 steals per game) mirrors Antetokounmpo’s ability to anchor Milwaukee’s defense, and Memphis believes Coward can develop into a similar two-way force alongside stars like Ja Morant, Jaylen Wells, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Of course, comparing any prospect to Antetokounmpo comes with caveats. Giannis’ combination of size (6-foot-11), athleticism, and playmaking is nearly unprecedented. Coward, at 6-foot-6, lacks the same physical dominance. The Grizzlies would argue Coward's measureables match Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Williams, and Scottie Barnes, too, though. Still, the limited sample size at Washington State raises questions about consistency against top competition.

Additionally, his ball-handling and decision-making in the halfcourt need refinement; Coward forced too many drives before landing at Washington State and struggled against overly physical defenders. Defensively, while his tools are elite, his discipline and consistency must improve to reach Antetokounmpo’s level of impact.

However, these weaknesses are not unlike the rawness Giannis displayed early in his career. The Bucks had patience and trusted the development system to turn Antetokounmpo into a superstar. Tuomas Iisalo is being tasked to do the same with Coward. Thankfully, with Ja Morant entrenched as the team's dynamic playmaker, Coward’s offensive game has room to grow in an ideal environment.

Cedric Coward's upside is obvious

Offensively, Coward’s game also draws parallels to Giannis’ early career. The newest member of the Grizzlies dished out 3.7 assists per game at Washington State (1.9 career), highlighting a budding playmaking instinct. Coward's tape is full of flashy transition corner-three finds and smart entry passes.

Posting 40% three-point shooting and 72% field goal percentage marks over 72 college games is downright astonishing. Zach Edey did not finish as well as Coward at the rim. Fellow Washington State alum Klay Thompson was not as proficient (39.8% 3PA) beyond the arc. There is a scoring versatility here that, while not as explosive as Giannis’ paint-dominating style, offers a modern All-Star skill set with room to grow.

The Grizzlies have every reason to envision Coward evolving into a multi-faceted offensive threat, much like Giannis did as he added playmaking and shooting to his arsenal. A role is ready for the 2025 NBA Draft pick as well. Trading up to draft Coward is an obvious attempt to replace Desmond Bane's two-way impact with even greater upside in a younger, longer, cheaper asset.

Late bloomers who defy expectations, leveraging their unique physical profiles and relentless work ethic, are gold to NBA front offices. Cedric Coward is far from a finished product, but his rare blend of size, athleticism, and two-way upside gives him a pathway to stardom.

EVP Zach Kleiman sees shades of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who transformed from a raw prospect into a two-time MVP, in the rookie's game for good reason. If Coward develops even a fraction of that potential, then the Grizzlies would have snagged the steal of the 2025 NBA Draft for a pittance of a price.