Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell react to epic Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson showdown

There was a lot of hype leading up to Tuesday night’s matchup between French outfit Metropolitans 92 and the NBA G League Ignite. This is but a non-bearing exhibition match between a little-known Paris-based team and a G League side that is made up of amateurs. However, the main highlight of the contest is without a doubt the first-ever encounter between two of the top prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

Stars from around the NBA had their eyes locked in on the highly-anticipated matchup, and this included the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, who could not help but commend the two young studs for having a go at each other early on:

these young bulls the goods .. they going at it early lol — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 5, 2022

Wembanyama drew first blood as he hit a smooth step-back trey. Not to be outdone, Henderson took it upon himself to answer back on the next play. Scoot had Wembanyama facing up against him at the top of the key and it’s as if his eyes lit up after seeing the French phenom standing in front of him. Henderson fired back with an even more impressive step-back jumper from beyond the ark over the outstretched arms of Victor.

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell was tuned in as well, and he too was able to appreciate the battle between these two NBA hopefuls:

This battle between victor and scoot is good!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 5, 2022

This might be a non-bearing game, but it is still pretty significant as well. Wembanyama and Henderson could be the future of the NBA, and their careers will likely run parallel with each other for many years to come. This could be the first of many, many battles ahead.