Nike and the Ja 1 take a unique approach to the "Year of the Wood Dragon"

The NBA saw a huge boost in hype after Memphis Grizzlies' star Ja Morant returned from his 25-game suspension from the league. Upon his return, he hit a game winner in his first outing and Memphis went on to win four-straight games.

With his season now in full-swing, Nike will continue pumping out the colorways for his wildly popular Nike Ja 1 signature sneakers. Nike has already released a ton of unique colorways to build Ja Morant's brand and they'll be coming out with a special pair to honor the Chinese New Year. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Ja 1 quickly became one of the most popular basketball sneakers of the year and fans have been clamoring to get their hands on each release. We've seen both Halloween and Christmas versions of signature model and they'll keep the holidays going with the celebration of 2024, the year of the Wood Dragon.

Nike Ja 1 “Chinese New Year”

JUST DROPPED: Nike Ja 1 Chinese New Yearhttps://t.co/JeJGX3o4X1 pic.twitter.com/AgTxklk22L — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 3, 2024

The Nike Ja 1 “Chinese New Year” features a regal, white upper that lays on top of an icy blue underlay. Shimmering gold is seen on the Nike swoosh, heel tabs, as well as along the upper in a dragon-scale pattern. The shoe also comes with a gold dragon designed dubrae, adding a great personal touch to these. Ja Morant's logos are seen in blue, red, and gold and the shoe is finished with an icy outsole. The pair has special artwork on each insole and they'll come in a specially designed box as well.

Nike has always been consistent with their Chinese New Year releases and they can add Ja Morant's signature model to their long list of previous drops. We should see him rocking these soon enough as the Grizzlies continue their chase for the Playoffs.

The shoes are currently available on Nike.com and at Nike retailers. They come at a price tag of $140 and they're available in full sizing. Nike has done a great job of keeping Ja Morant's sneakers affordable and accessible, so don't be surprised if they keep it coming with the new releases throughout the season.

What do you think of these? Would you buy a pair?