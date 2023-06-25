Memphis Grizzlies rising star Ja Morant was quickly on his way to becoming one of the faces of the NBA thanks to his highlight reel performances, youthful energy and charismatic personality.

Then liquor-filled strip club rendezvous and a penchant for putting his firearm on social media has led to NBA fans and league decision-makers wondering if Morant was being a bit too reckless, especially given his influence. Eventually, Morant was hit with two suspensions for total of 33 games over the last year.

However, it's the 25-game suspension for Ja that was levied by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Jun. 16 is still being discussed, with many wondering if the punishment was too steep for the crime.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is among them.

“It's too harsh,” Arenas tells TMZ Sports. “And here's why. The NBA gun suspensions — the actual gun suspensions… — have only been one, three, and seven games. Seven games has been the biggest that's been [from] a gun being fired in a crowded place.

“Now the suspensions like me and Ja got is not related to guns its related to behavior,” Arenas clarifies. “Which is conduct detrimental, which has no number. It can be from 1-82 games, depending on how they feel in that moment. Thats the unfair part.”

It's public perception,” Arenas answers when asked why Morant is being suspended. “The public wants him to be stopped. So, now the NBA comes in and says, ‘All right, we have to make it look reasonable.'”

For the Memphis star's part, he apologized for his actions that led to Silver's decision … saying to his fans, “I hope you'll give me the chance to prove to you over time I'm a better man than what I've been showing you.”